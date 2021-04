This Sunday, Portugal recorded no deaths and 196 new cases of Covid-19 infections. There have been no more deaths since August 2.

In total, the country has recorded 834,638 confirmed cases and 16,965 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the epidemiological bulletin published Monday by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The risk matrix indicators updated this Monday are currently at 0.99 in relation to the R