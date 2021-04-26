Covid-19: Rio de Janeiro reopens beaches after a small decrease in coronavirus deaths and infections

Rio de Janeiro reopened beaches and parks this Monday as the pandemic in Brazil shows shy signs of slowing, despite April being the deadliest month since the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 began.

From this Monday and only on weekdays, the city of Rio de Janeiro approved the presence of bathers in the sand and water of the beaches, which had been closed since the end of March.

Hundreds of people had already returned to the city’s beaches last weekend, despite official requirements to contain the new corona virus.

In addition to the beaches, Rio de Janeiro gave the green light to open parks and waterfalls.

The easing of social distancing measures in the city of Rio de Janeiro comes after the pandemic stabilizes in the state and a slight decrease in the epidemiological curve across the country, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in the world.

After several tragic records in a row in April, the deadliest month of the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil, the number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus fell for the third week in a row, while the number of deaths fell for the second week.

The apparent ceasefire comes after restrictive measures imposed between March and April in various states across the country, including Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, to contain the progression of the pandemic that has threatened public and private health systems.

Despite the slight decrease, the indicators remain at a very high level with an average of 58,800 new cases per day and 2,495 deaths from Covid-19 in the last seven days.

The progression of the virus did not prevent agglomerations from recurring in different parts of the country this weekend, including São Paulo, the state with the highest number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil, which also began a gradual easing of social distancing measures after stabilization of the infection and death curve.

At a time when much of the country is gradually reopening, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, one of the leaders who has most denied the severity of the pandemic, again criticized the restriction measures this Monday, saying that the Governors of The Brazilian States “impose a dictatorship on the country”.

“It wasn’t the federal government that closed [as pessoas] at home, which closed the trade and destroyed millions of jobs, ”explained Bolsonaro, who again blamed governors and mayors (mayors) for the country’s economic crisis.

Bolsonaro will be the target of a parliamentary investigation sponsored by the opposition to the administration of the federal government and states in the Covid-19 pandemic that left more than 390,000 dead and 14.3 million infected across the country.

Brazil is the second largest country in the world with the most deaths from Covid-19 after the US and the third largest country after the US and India currently experiencing the worst of the pandemic with record numbers of contagions and deaths.

Despite the critical situation in the country, vaccination, the Brazilian government’s main bet to contain the crisis, continues to slow down, and Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said it was difficult to deliver the second dose of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac this Monday to address the shortage of available immunizers.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused at least 3,109,991 deaths worldwide, attributable to more than 147 million cases of infection. This emerges from a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late 2019.