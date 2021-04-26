Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market 2027 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

The Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts market report comprises of all the market shares and approaches of key players in the ABC industry. This report provides an ideal window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The business report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts marketing report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making.

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Cummins Inc, Hyundai Motor Company, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., MAHLE GmbH, Scania, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, HUTCHINSON, Cooper Standard, Trelleborg AB, TOYO TIRE U.S.A. CORP, Yamashita Rubber., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, BWI Group.

Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market: Segment Analysis

By Engine Type

L4 Engine

L6 Engine

V6 Engine

V8 Engine

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid

Natural Gas

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Two- Wheeler

By Engine Mount

Elastomer

Hydraulic

Electrohydraulic

By Product Type

Semi-active Engine Mount

Active Engine Mount

By End- Users

SUV

Sedan

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Increasing automotive production is driving the market growth

Rising demand of automotive engine and engine mounts in high end cars is another factor driving market

Growing prevalence for high grade natural rubber is another important factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High R&D cost of engine and engine mounts is restraining the market growth

Rising prevalence for electrical vehicles among consumer is restraining the growth of this market

High cost of these engine is another important factor restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market:

In June 2016, BWI Group announced the launch of their second-generation Magneto Rheological (MR) adaptive engine which is specially designed to increase the control of the 604 hp, bi-turbo V8 engine found in the E 63 S. It also has the ability to engine downsizing for the CO2-reduction.

In July 2017, Continental’s Innovative Switchable Engine Mounts announced the launch of their new electronically switchable engine mount so that they enhance the performance of the vehicles. To meet the requirement of the vehicles they have electromechanical shift actuator which can meet the requirement of the diesel engines. These engines are way lighter than the standard engines which can also fuel.

Key questions answered in the Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market report include:

What will be Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts market?

Who are the key players in the world Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts industry?

