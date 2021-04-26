Apifarma calls for trust in science and vaccination clinical research

The Portuguese Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Apifarma) this Monday called for confidence in science and clinical research, underlining that these were the ones that made it possible to achieve innovative health solutions such as medicines and vaccines.

At the start of European Immunization Week, a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative that starts this Monday, Apifarma recalls the contribution vaccination programs can make to improving people’s quality of life.

It reiterates that “it is important to rely on science and clinical research”, which has made it possible to “achieve innovative health solutions such as medicines, vaccines and diagnostics that are effective, safe and of quality”.

“This is part of the pharmaceutical industry’s mission,” said Apifarma in a statement.

This year, European Immunization Week, held between April 26th and May 2nd, celebrates the contribution vaccination programs make to promoting the health and quality of life of millions of people.

The campaign – under the motto “Vaccines Approach Us” – also points to the “fundamental role of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the beginning of the progressive return of society into its daily life”, emphasizes Apifarma.

“Robust vaccination programs like the National Immunization Program (PNV) in Portugal help prevent potentially fatal or disabling diseases and enable millions of people to grow up healthy and enjoy healthy aging,” the association says, calling for more routine to be maintained Vaccination services.

In the statement, César Jesus, Vice President of the Vaccines Commission at Apifarma, cited that “the industry will never give up on saving lives through vaccination” and that “solutions to prevent serious diseases will continue to be explored”.

WHO regards vaccines as “one of the greatest success stories in modern medicine” as they prevent between two and three million deaths a year, resulting in significant public health gains such as the polio eradication in many parts of the world Case was smallpox in the world.

In the statement, the coordinator of the Crisis Office of the Portuguese Medical Association, Filipe Froes, mentioned that “the world as we know it is only possible because of the impact of vaccines on the eradication and prevention of diseases that have decimated millions of people each and every one Year “.

In addition to saving human lives, “vaccination programs with sustainable and large-scale implementation are one of the most cost-effective investments in public health,” emphasizes the association.

“By preventing more serious forms of disease, they can ease pressure on health systems and budgets, redistribute resources and invest in medical innovation,” he added.

Ricardo Mexia, President of the National Association of Public Health Physicians, said in Apifarma’s statement on European Immunization Week: “Vaccines have saved millions of lives and are still the safest and cheapest way to protect the population”.

“It is important to invest in strengthening vaccination programs, including clear communication,” defends the specialist.

The vaccine industry is one of the areas leading the research and development (ID) processes in Europe, Apifarma emphasizes that this activity, which contributes to the discovery of new vaccines, is carried out in 12 research centers in eight countries.