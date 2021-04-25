Who is Hans Küng writing to? | opinion

1. For the New Consciousness of Readers’ Circles collection, I have chosen a very beautiful book by the great Catholic historian Jean Delumeau, whose title, without originality, is: What I Believe In [1]. It is the work of a very wise and attentive grandfather who, in response to the questions his five- and seven-year-old granddaughters asked, endeavored to leave them an inheritance: the reasons for the Christian hope that he lived and had lived could no longer be those of the Be the past, let alone those that were suitable for the orientation of the new generations. I continue to recommend it fervently.