We demand the right to decent housing for Roma / Roma in Portugal: repair it now! | opinion

After 46 years of April promises – equality, freedom and constitutional rights for all people – we know that many remain unfulfilled. However, we emphasize that the inequality of Roma / Roma communities in access to quality health, education, work and housing is particularly striking in the Portuguese democracy.

It has been known for too long in which precarious housing conditions the Roma / Rroma live in the most diverse latitudes of the country. Many live in wooden and canvas tents or in self-built houses without access to water, electricity, sanitary facilities or garbage disposal. others live in public housing, which is so often overcrowded and isolated from the rest of the urban fabric.

These situations are known to local authorities, local social security services and central government. For at least two decades, countless national and international reports and opinions have denounced the precarious housing situation of the Roma / Rroma. The Assembly of the Republic has heard people from Roma / Rroma communities on several occasions and has come to the conclusion that there is a historically punishing reality and the urgent need to resolve it. At the supranational level, the European Commission has identified the restriction of the Gypsy / Roma community in access to housing and other basic rights and has recommended an effort by the Portuguese state.

According to a recent study by the Institute for Housing and Urban Redevelopment (IHRU, 2015), at least one third of the Roma / Rroma population lives in non-traditional housing (32%) and half in public housing (32%). 46%). We also know that because of the actions of the local authorities, a large part is being forced into nomadism, which implies a permanent shock and increases precariousness and forces them to rebuild whenever they are displaced. Discrimination and marginalization are constant, be it in the private market or through government agencies and corporations: many municipalities do not accept applications for social housing from Roma / Rroma families and refuse to accept them again, which reproduces anti-racism. Gypsies in Portuguese society in complete contradiction to the obligations of a state that signs international human rights treaties.

Given this reality, the health recommendations related to the pandemic are offensive: How can those who have no home to restrict themselves and have no water to wash their hands, impose rules of detention and hygiene? It is very arrogant to tell those who have children with severe respiratory illnesses to be patient with the storms that hit their beds as the time of politics is different from the time of life.

It is very daring to tell those who live in the mud to “integrate”. In the absence of adequate housing, “integration” measures are of no concern to the state, which frustrates Roma / Roma life. This justifies the argument that if we know that the disability is elsewhere, they cannot integrate.

Successive governments have created high-level commissioners, commissions and observatories and specific national strategies to address this problem. The National Strategy for the Integration of Roma Communities (ENICC, 2013-2022) states: “Promoting the improvement of indicators for the well-being and inclusion of the Roma”. One of the strategic objectives is to “ensure the conditions for effective equal access to decent housing for Roma”. Are we wondering what effective housing support measures have been implemented under this strategy? It remains to be seen why urgent housing programs such as the “Porta de Entrada” are not used and access to essential goods is not guaranteed, as is evident from the already urgent resolution of the Assembly of the Republic No. 151/2017 of the publication.

We call for the urgent and dignified resettlement of all people in precarious living conditions, with the Roma / Rroma being given priority in order to remedy the consequences of the historical persecution to which they have been exposed over the past centuries

The initiative and responsibility for resettlement cannot only rest with the municipalities. It is important that the central government ensures that the legislation is implemented and that the financial and technical inadequacies of some municipalities are addressed through inter-municipal strategies that have been worked out with the municipalities as a matter of urgency to ensure that equality is effective across the area is.

The Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR) opens up new opportunities: By 2026, almost 1,700 million euros are earmarked for residential construction, mainly for the implementation of the 1st legal program. We remind you that this program foresees the possibility of urgent conversion of public or private buildings into residential buildings and that the Porta de Entrada program is specifically aimed at “providing urgent housing and housing solutions in a fast, efficient and integrated way”. We also know many cases where empty houses that can be used for a short time are very close to people who need an apartment. Houses that are often the inheritance of the state, church, misericórdias or private houses whose social function – of houses and institutions – makes it difficult to accept that they remain empty and deteriorate rather than house a family.

We call for the urgent and dignified resettlement of all people in precarious living conditions, with the Roma / Rroma being given priority in order to remedy the consequences of the historical persecution to which they have been exposed over the past centuries.

All words have already been written, now there is a lack of commitment, political will and transparency, which leads to a real improvement in the living conditions of the Roma / Rroma.

Subscribing Organizations:

AMEC Association of Gypsy Mediators of Portugal

Amucip Association for the Development of Gypsy Women (Seixal)

APICC – Association for the Integration of the Roma Community

Águeda Gypsy Association

ACAJUCI – Christian Association to Support Gypsy Youth

APODEC – Portuguese Association for Roma Development

Social Association for Cultural Recreation “Os Viquingues” (Porto)

ASRCCC – Social Recreational and Cultural Gypsy Association of Coimbra

Colossal costume – Association for the integration of Roma communities

FECALP – Portuguese Calhim Association

Gypsy initiative

Kale Amengue

Letras Nómadas – Association for the research and promotion of Roma communities

Racism no! (Gypsy resistance)

Tolerant Roots – Gypsy Association of Youth and Parents (Castelo Branco)

Ribaltambição – Association for Gender Equality in Roma Communities (Figueira da Foz)

Dynamic Syllable – Intercultural Association (Elvas)

Techari – National and International Gypsy Association (Loures)

Portuguese Roma Union

UNIT (Gypsy Resistance)

Linger! – Association for the right to housing and the city

Coimbra Anti-Racism Center

Anti-fascist platform in the Lisbon and Tajo valleys (part of the anti-fascist unified network)

Anti-fascist unified network

SOS racism

STOP evictions

Individual subscriptions:

Almerindo Prudêncio, anti-racist activist

Bruno Oliveira, mediator

Cátia Montes, human rights activist, defender of the dignity of Roma communities

Ivo Guerreiro, President of the Alfredo Bensaúde Neighborhood Residents Committee

Guiomar Sousa, activist

Maria Gil, actress and Roma activist

Manuel Abreu

Telmo Maia, Cigano / Roma

Ana Rita Alves, anthropologist CES-UC

Fernanda Marreiros, nurse

Fernando Moital, director

Francisco Monteiro, National Work for the Pastoral Care of Gypsies

Rita Costa, CRIA / Iscte-iul researcher

The authors write according to the new orthographic agreement