The Truly Invisible Hand: Women and the Need for a Care Industry Opinion

Women have kept society functioning during this time of the pandemic, beyond what they always have done and with little social recognition and appreciation. They are the majority among health and nursing professionals and care for the sick, the elderly, people with disabilities or people with special needs. They care at home during childbirth, replacing education and health professionals, and trying to balance this unpaid nursing job with their own professional responsibilities.

You secure our grocery chains as the majority of workers in supermarkets and food distribution services. They guarantee a safe environment, often at the expense of your own health, while the vast majority are in the cleaning sector.

They accompany and calm the people who are suffering immensely from this pandemic: women who are victims of violence in intimate relationships, women in situations of homelessness, older women, women without papers. In short, they are the invisible hand that holds our societies together.

Women have always assumed most of the care responsibilities, but they remain the least valued and most underpaid workers in sectors without which our societies and economies, as is now clearly perceived, would simply collapse.

We need a care pact not only to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, but also to pave the way for the future. A care pact articulated with the digital transition and the green transition would form a virtuous circle and promote the sustainability of society and the planet

In contrast to the 2008 crisis, the pandemic mainly affected sectors where women are in the majority. They are therefore at greater risk of losing their job, income and economic independence. The time after the age of 19 is therefore a decisive moment in recognizing the contribution women make to the economy and evaluating caring work as a fundamental pillar of society.

This pandemic demonstrated that care is a collective need that requires collective accountability, as well as a life cycle perspective that includes caring for children, the elderly, dependents, and ourselves. A care pact would allow these needs to be formulated in a coherent way, bearing in mind that investments are never gender neutral. The context, needs and initial situation of women and men are different. Therefore, women and men are affected differently by this crisis. Neglecting these differences in public policy-making – for example, giving preference to investing in sectors where men are the majority of workers – can have the undesirable effect of exacerbating inequalities between women and men.

A care pact would also make it possible to formulate all measures to promote social cohesion and equality between women and men. These measures include those resulting from the future action plan for the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights, in particular principles 9 (work-life balance), 11 (child reception and support), 16 (health care) and 18 (long-term care) . They also include all measures that promote properly remunerated work with rights in the care sector, where there is enormous potential for job creation.

As this pandemic has shown, caring is the mainstay of societies. is what keeps it going when it all stops. It is the truly invisible hand that keeps the economy going. Invisible, undervalued, neglected, poorly paid. We have to change this state of affairs. We must look to the future, to quote the title of a visionary report coordinated in 1998 by Maria de Lourdes Pintasilgo for the United Nations Independent Commission on Population and Quality of Life. We better rebuild without leaving anyone behind, as the United Nations Secretary-General has repeatedly reminded us.

In short, we need to recognize and value care work as a fundamental element of our society. After all, caring and caring is one of the central experiences of human nature.

