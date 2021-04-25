The illegal party in Porto ends with imprisonment and 57 people identified for coronavirus

The Porto PSP announced this Sunday that it had ended an illegal party in downtown Lisbon after arresting one person and identifying 57 for violating universal reminders in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic .

In a statement, the PSP of Porto indicated that a security device drove into Rua de Santa Catarina in the “heart” of the city this morning after being denounced at around 3:30 in the morning after it had “made an illegal act “had proven event”.

A source from the Metropolitan Command of Porto, who was contacted by Lusa, stated that “the party took place in a snack bar in the Centro Comercial Rio” and that “the outside noise was audible”.

After the operation, the PSP arrested one person for resisting and coercing law enforcement officers and identified 57 citizens. It is about disobedience to the general duty of home care as part of the control measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organizer of the event was notified and was required to close the facility and should be fined more than € 1,000, a PSP source said. Fines against participants of the illegal party can be between 100 and 200 euros.