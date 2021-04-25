The 50th anniversary of April 25th begins on March 24th, 2022 to celebrate April 25th

The President of the Republic and Prime Minister agreed that the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of April 25th will begin on March 24th, 2022, when democracy will one day exceed the duration of the dictatorship. Pedro Adão e Silva, born in May 1974, will chair the Organizing Committee and will be appointed by the President of the Republic.

This announcement was made by António Costa in the gardens of São Bento, after inaugurating a sculpture by Fernanda Fragateiro: “Poetry is” – an initiative included in the program of the Prime Minister’s official residence of the celebrations of the 47th anniversary of São Bento was inaugurated on April 25th.

António Costa said that the dictatorship lasted exactly 47 years, ten months and 28 days, for a total of 17,499 days, pointing out that at that moment the countdown began to surpass democracy to the time when the Estado Novo regime lasted.

“On March 24th, democracy will already have 17,500 days and exceed the duration of the dictatorship by one day. So if we look at 2024 and think about the celebration of the 50th anniversary of April 25th, the government and the President of the Republic understand that these celebrations should begin as early as next year, on March 24th, 2022, ”said he the managing director.

In this way, “the victory of the time of democracy over the time of dictatorship will be celebrated,” said the Prime Minister.

“The celebrations can and should continue until 2026, when the 50th anniversary of the entry into force of the Constitution of the Republic, the first parliamentary elections, the first regional, local and presidential elections in a democracy will be celebrated,” said António Costa.