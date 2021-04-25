TAP: The “state-sponsored” recovery plan is a “significant” risk state budget

The Assembly of the Republic’s Technical Department for Budget Support (UTAO) believes that the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and economic recovery is making the TAP restructuring process a “declining and significant budgetary and financial risk” for public administrations.

The information is included in the assessment of the UTAO Stability Program 2021-2025 (PE / 2021-25) to which Lusa had access.

“The uncertainty surrounding the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery makes the state-sponsored TAP restructuring process a downward and significant financial and financial risk for public administrations,” the document reads.

“Without knowing the content of TAP’s restructuring plan, which will emerge from negotiations with the European Commission and which is based only on the general guidelines of the government and the reduced information contained in PE / 2021-25, this is possible immediately. affirm that large amounts of public funding are expected in TAP over the next few years, ”continues UTAO.

Well, “these supports, whether through the issuing of guarantees, equity strengthening or loans, will have a negative annual impact on the budget balance”.

UTAO also mentions the possibility of TAP becoming part of the scope of public administrations (AP).

“If this possibility is confirmed, your income and expenses will now count towards the budget balance and your net financing needs for government debt from a Maastricht perspective”, hence “and taking into account the history of the negative results” of the company. The possibility of integration into the PA area represents an additional financial risk for years to come, ”says UTAO.

“In addition to these risks, there is uncertainty about the development of the pandemic and other related factors” – such as the vaccination process, including new strains – and “its impact on TAP group sales”.

These developments, according to the document, will also “affect the size of the group’s funding needs and the size of the financial intervention of the majority shareholder, the Portuguese state”.

In view of this, “it is plausible to say that TAP’s restructuring process presents a diminishing budgetary and financial risk that cannot be neglected in the coming years,” concludes UTAO.

Anticipation and reduction of fees

This specialized unit of Parliament also points out that, given the general lines of the restructuring plan previously presented, the Stability Program 2021-2025 “seems to indicate the anticipation and reduction of the fees foreseen by TAP”.

“PE / 2021-25 estimates that the effects of the TAP support measure in the period from 2021 to 2025 add up to 1,770 million euros, which are only spread over the years 2021 and 2022 (970 million euros and 800 million euros respectively)” he emphasizes.

According to UTAO, “these data indicate the anticipation and reduction of the financing needs foreseen for TAP compared to the general lines of the restructuring plan presented earlier”.

On the one hand, “the total impact on the budget balance of EUR 1,770 million envisaged in PE / 2021-25 is below the lower limit (EUR 2,214 million) of TAP’s financial needs previously indicated in the restructuring plan”.

“Although the amount forecast for 2021 (970 million euros) is in line with the lower limit given in this illustration for this year, the effects for the remaining years of the time horizon are different.”

For the year 2022, the stability program shows an impact of 800 million euros, “which is above the limits specified in the restructuring plan (473 million euros and 503 million euros) and no impact is estimated in the remaining years (2023 to 2025) is in contrast to the quantification of the support planned for the years 2022 and 2023, ”emphasizes UTAO.

The UTAO comments that the stability program “provides that public support for TAP will be exhausted in 2022 when the presentation of the sectoral guidance and the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Finance (…) envisages the funding needs of external bodies, the TAP group to 2024 ”.

The agency that supports Parliament also notes that the Treasury Department “classifies the support given to TAP as a Covid-19 measure” and stresses that it “does not follow this understanding of the government”.