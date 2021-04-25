Sporting reduced to ten wins important match in Braga | Game Chronicle

Not so long ago, Matheus Nunes was working in a pastry shop in Ericeira while maintaining his dream of football. He passed Estoril, switched to Sporting and was one of the first to save Rúben Amorim for the main team. Frederico Varandas said that only he would pay the huge investment in the coach and if Sporting become champions, the young Brazilian midfielder will have made a decisive contribution. It was his goal that it enabled the “lions” to beat Sp. Braga in the game of the 29th round (0: 1) in numerical inferiority and to prevent a further loss of points compared to the competition. The leaders are now seven ahead of FC Porto, who face Moreirense today, while the Braga players have been mathematically removed from the title and may lose ground in the battle for the champions.

Rúben Amorim finished his third punishment game outside the bench, making details regarding the previous day’s plan, with the return of Feddal for defense and Nuno Santos for attack in the places of Matheus Reis and Tiago Tomás Carlos Carvalhal didn’t change the team who won in Bessa in the middle of the week – but he was more limited in offensive options without counting Sporar, who had been loaned by this Sunday’s opponent.

The first few minutes, as anticipated, were a tactical fit with an ascendant from the Minho who let Sporting keep the ball but wouldn’t let him continue. And the “Lions”, tied in their own midfield, only caused some problems in set pieces. The best they managed was a corner from Porro (14 minutes) in which Paulinho distracted to the first post without anyone showing up to change. Soon after, it was Abel Ruiz who appeared in Adán’s face but the Sporting Spaniard did well, forcing the Sp. Braga Spaniard to change his route away from goal.

The circumstances of the game changed completely by 18 ‘. Gonçalo Inácio committed a foul on Galeno while approaching Sp. Braga, which is still far from the goal of the “Lions”. Artur Soares Dias understood that the offer deserved a yellow card, and since the young central Sporting had already seen one at 10 o’clock, he was expelled for lack of Gaitán.

Whether or not it was Carvalhal’s strategy of calling Inácio the weakest link in opposing defense, the truth is that the Braga players took him over and Sporting was doomed to play with one less. The Minho immediately tried to take advantage of the opponent’s confusion over numerical inferiority, not least because there wouldn’t be a better time to do it before the break came and Rúben Amorim could make the necessary adjustments.

Sporting dug around their target and Sp. Braga took over the siege. Fransérgio had a good chance on 38 ‘but Adán distracted and shortly afterwards it was Galeno in a difficult position that forced the Spaniard to re-open a close defense. But Sporting, led by a die-hard Coates, always seemed comfortable holding on while waiting for their opportunity.

And that was the message that Amorim sent with the changes he had made during the break – the entries from Neto and Matheus Nunes for the locations of Nuno Santos and Paulinho. It was a whole second part of it. The Minho attacked without much inspiration, the “Lions” justifying the status of the championship’s best defense. Coates cut off everything that appeared in his scope of action, and what died died in the hands of Adam.

And so we reached 81 ‘. Sporting benefited from a free kick in midfield. Porro moved to the right, Matheus Nunes started, passed the defensive line of Sp. Braga (all separated) and scored the 0: 1 in a duel with Matheus, who was in the Minho goal.

As in the first round and in the confrontation with Benfica, the young Brazilian was absolutely crucial and protected the Sporting leadership from attack.