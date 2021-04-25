Sérgio Conceição becomes Sp. Braga-Sporting | not “devour” football

Sérgio Conceição and FC Porto players will miss the start of today’s Sp.Braga-Sporting, a duel between the leaders and fourth-placed team that may give the national champions a new opportunity to move closer to first place in the championship.

The unexpected “reveal” came in response to the second question of the press conference previewing Monday’s game against Moreirense on Monday (9:15 pm) in Moreira de Cónegos. The question asked suggested an evening of football, but the Blues and Whites coach replied that he had other plans and that they weren’t in front of the TV to watch the Pedreira game because the squad was at the time having done this has scheduled a dinner on the stage for the meeting with the cannons.

“We have dinner on the stage at 8:00 pm … 7:15 pm in Dragão, 7:30 pm departure, 8:00 pm dinner! There’s still some time after dinner, but that’s not a priority, ”he explained.

LIVE: Press conference by Sérgio Conceição? https://t.co/fWtXqIix9V

– FC Porto (@FCPorto) April 25, 2021

Sérgio Conceição eventually agreed that after dinner it is natural for the group to follow the goings-on of a game that may be crucial in defining the champion of the 2020-21 season, and that the rivals’ game is not the priority Has. especially because if they lose, Sporting will continue with the same four advantage points, a scenario that FC Porto can only change if they win the 29th round engagement at the Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, a stadium where the Guimarães not playing won since December 29, 2020.

“Statistics don’t come. Or we would talk about the points Moreirense brought home with teams battling for the title. Despite these statistics, we consider the dynamics of a difficult team. We will take the game where we want and we feel comfortable to win the three points, ”said the Porto coach, paying attention to the transitions and the effectiveness of the opponents.

“We’re going to play in an organized attack that gives the opponent some space to explore. Hence, a defensive balance is important. We need to realize that there are many moments in the game that can be crucial, like dead balls and tactical plans. We always have to be safe and balanced, ”he replied, referring to the verticality of the Minho game.

With Marega back on target, Conceição made a reveal, defending the Malian … at the end of the contract, only correcting the idea of ​​the striker hugging the coach at the celebrations for the winning goal against V. Guimarães. “He left to hug the bank, not specifically for me because …” he interrupted before continuing with compliments to the player.

“When you play, you do your best. With a player like Marega, this is extremely easy to handle. Together with Otávio and Corona, he is one of the three players who have been with FC Porto from the start. And what were Marega’s costs and revenues? It is the dragon’s second best goalscorer. He is the top scorer in consecutive Champions League games. See how many very high quality FC Porto strikers and the top scorer is Marega, the guy who, as you say, has square meters. And how much did it cost? Some “equipment” for Marítimo compared to others that cost a lot but a lot, giving neither half nor a third of what Marega has given FC Porto. That’s called ingratitude, ”he responded vehemently.

“One thing I know very well: What it means to be a player at FC Porto, to have such a mysticism that many people don’t know. It looks like Pepe, doesn’t it? But I can say it’s about Moussa too. Whenever you go in here and go in there do your best. Misses goals, misses passes, but who doesn’t? He asked in front of a self-confidence.

“During the break in the game with Vitória, I wanted to take Marega with me, but I left him for another ten or fifteen minutes. And what happened? I don’t know anything about football. These are football, results and facts, ”he concluded, happy to count on the Malian, although he does not guarantee that Moreira de Cónegos will be the owner and that Zaidu will come closer to full recovery with no contract distractions.

“Marega is fully focused on the missing games. I also have a contract. And does anyone think I’m out of focus? “.