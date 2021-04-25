Sai Mourinho, “fast” continues: Tottenham loses the league cup to City | International football

Zero titles with José Mourinho, zero titles without Portuguese. Tottenham has not won anything since 2008 and it will stay that way for the time being. The English League Cup fell this Sunday in the final against Manchester City with a triumph (1-0) against the Londoners.

Center-back Aymeric Laporte was the hero of the afternoon, with a goal in the final round of a one-way game largely dominated by Pep Guardiola’s formation (20 shots against two).

This marked the Citizens’ fourth straight League Cup victory to beat Liverpool’s record, the sixth in the past eight years and the eighth in history.

Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva were part of this performance: the first two in the “Elf” and the midfielder in the second part.

Eight thousand people on the benches

There was a rare scenario at Wembley these days: people sitting and watching football. Strictly speaking, this did not happen because the television pictures showed a large number of the supporters standing – the longing will have triggered this additional enthusiasm.

Eight thousand people were able to attend this final, creating a very noisy environment even if the stadium was less than a tenth of the capacity.

These eight thousand people saw a game with the expected properties. Post-Mourinho Tottenham, coached by young Ryan Mason, did not change headquarters and showed up in a very solid and identifiable 4x3x3, always in a defensive process to investigate transitions. But he didn’t explore.

Manchester City dominated the game at will, allowing Tottenham few adventures as they were able to reclaim the ball. A dozen shots were fired at Lloris’ goal in the first half. Almost all crooked, but generally in situations that are relatively favorable to success.

This was particularly true of the filings from Foden at 7 ‘and 26’, Sterling at 8 ‘, 15’ and 30 ‘, and Mahrez at 37’.

Laporte solved

The first step in real Tottenham danger came only in the second part, in a shot by Lo Celso defended by Steffen (Ederson stayed on the bench) and that warning seemed to cool the citizens’ offensive balance.

The Guardiola team’s game has become slower and, above all, more risk-conscious. As a result, there were fewer approaches to the area and fewer presence in finishing zones.

After a few minutes of “sleepiness”, City returned to charging within the last 20 minutes. Gundogan started at 72 ‘, tried Mahrez at 74’ and

After attempts at the left, right, middle, deep and middle distance, City hit the target … in a dead ball. De Bruyne’s free kick at 82 ‘, and Laporte came out from behind and won the air duel against Sissoko.