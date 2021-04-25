Restriction on Plastic Bag Usage Emerging as Significant Demand Driver for Specialty Papers 2018 to 2027

Worldwide demand for specialty papers surpassed 25,354 tons in 2018, with a veritable proliferation anticipated over the upcoming years. Lowering preference for plastics across diverse end-use verticals, ranging from packaging and labelling to pharmaceuticals, has induced a shift toward viable alternatives, such as specialty paper. These insights are according to the latest Fact.MR study, which positions the specialty papers market for a bullish run in the upcoming years.

Fact.MR study opines that sales of specialty papers are surging in the wake of associated beneficial attributes, ranging from enhanced strength to smoothness. Use of MFCs has witnessed a considerable uptick on the back of its high material strength, which has been identified as a pervasive trend gaining momentum in the global market space.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2450

Moreover, increasing sensitivity toward environmental sustainability is one of the overarching trends contributing to the growth of specialty papers market.

“Demand for specialty papers is benefiting from the trend of minimalism in case of packaging industry, with rising preference for solid colors and plain designs. Moreover, spurring sales of grab-n-go foods is complementing the specialty paper, owing to its moisture retention capacity and pH levels. Rising fad for instant beverage premixes in the form of sachets is complementing the adoption of specialty paper”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

Packaging and Labelling Industry Drive Demand

As per the report, demand for kraft specialty papers possessing good printability and processability attributes combined with high versatility is witnessing an uptick, with volume sales valued at 5,665 tons in 2018. Décor specialty papers trail the former in terms of popularity, driven by the pervasiveness of DIY art and craft, home décor, and gifting. Specialty papers are also extensively used in crafting masking tapes, which are employed in masking off walls as well as doorframes.

Packaging and labelling industry represents the largest end-use segment in terms of demand for specialty papers with impressive revenue statistics, both in 2018 as well as 2017. Upswing in demand for cost-effective media serving small to medium order quantities with utmost flexibility is fostering the popularity of specialty papersin the packaging and labeling industry. Building and construction represents the second-most notable end-use segment and offers multiple opportunities for the manufacturers to tap into, with volume sales of 3,775 tons recorded in 2018.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2450

Customized Specialty Papers Witness Significant Uptick in Demand

Specialty papers market is witnessing a notable surge in demand for customized products in a wide range of colors and ream weights. Innovative approach in combination with manufacturing flexibility is enabling specialty papers’ manufacturers to offer a portfolio of customized products crafted for common as well as niche applications. High scale proliferation of e-commerce and subsequent growth in shipments are also fuelling the adoption of high-grade specialty papers to facilitate recyclable packaging.

The demand for specialty papers remains closely associated with demographic shifts and consumer trends such as preference for convenience and sustainability, finds Fact.MR. Persistent innovation has been identified to be paramount for growth amid the customer marketplace, which can be fuelled by seasonal inspirations derived from sources such as consumer-goods companies, consumer surveys, social media and so on.

Management of operating costs in production of specialty papers remains one of the key areas, wherein companies need to attain a tighter grip. Despite the fact that this aspect receives continual attention from management, the evolving trends convey that there is still remarkable potential for cost reduction by moving away from the conventional approaches and moving to the next level of cost optimization via smart work.

The Fact.MR report offers compelling insights on the growth course of specialty papers market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, global specialty papers market is likely to register a volume CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2450/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583