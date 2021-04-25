Paços de Ferreira dives in Vila do Conde | a football

Rio Ave and Paços de Ferreira drew 1-1 in a game of the 29th round of the I Liga that was played in Vila do Conde this Sunday. The Pacense lineup ended the streak of four straight losses and stopped free play from falling and are still waiting to see what V. Guimarães can do in Madeira this round.

The Rio Ave, which ended the encounter reduced to ten elements by the expulsion of Ivo Pinto (81 ‘) – punished with a double yellow in one minute after a foul and a comment in response to the warning – remains in the fight to escape involved relegation with 30 points alongside Marítimo and Famalicão (this one less game)

Paços de Ferreira had the advantage after a goal by Uilton (31 ‘) to justify the positive entry into the fifth classification. But Fábio Coentrão (49 ‘) restored parity with a header that left Jordi no chance of defense.

Goalkeeper Pacense had avoided the post minutes later and Maracás avoided the Vila-Condenses second goal, in a shot by Gelson Dala that the iron returned and the defender relieved.

The exclusion of Ivo Pinto and the lack of control over the home team marked the final moments that confirmed the tie at Vila do Conde.