Ogier wins the rally in Croatia and arrives at the top of the World Championship in Portugal | Drive

The French Sébastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris) won the Rally Croatia, the third race of the world championship, this Sunday. With this he reaches the Rally Portugal, which is planned for the period from May 20 to 23 in the leadership of the world championship.

The current world champion finished the race with a time of 2h51m22.9s, leaving Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris) in second place, just 0.6 seconds away. Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) finished third on the podium with 8.1 seconds.

Ogier was still very scared that Sunday morning after suffering a traffic accident on a liaison route that damaged the right side of his Yaris.

The world champion would lose the lead in the second of the four specials of the day, for Evans he had a 3.9 seconds disadvantage, but the victory in the last special of the day, the power stage, which was worth five extra points, catapulted him again for the lead Rally after Evans lost 4.5 seconds.

“This last round? I stepped on the dirty part and missed the next corner. It wasn’t there that I missed the rally, but I did at least a second. It was a shame, but it was a great fight all weekend, ”said the Welshman at the end.

With these results, Ogier took the championship lead with 61 points, eight more than Neuville and ten more than Evans. Former leader Finn Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris) dropped to fifth after abandoning Croatia’s first rally special.