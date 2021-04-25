Megaphone on the way to revolution

A story often told by the residents of Rio Doce continues that in April 1974, two young villagers took to the streets and entered the capital on the full day of the military uprising. For very different reasons, Ernesto and António, an unlikely couple, stole old Romão’s caravan and set off for the revolution.

Ernesto was 20 years old, excited eyes, disguised behind round glasses with bottle bottom lenses (which had saved him from the war), cynical smile, full and disheveled hair. It was a prototype reactionary. At the age of 18 he fled to Coimbra, where he was imprisoned for participating in an anti-regime uprising. He entered the Pildra for two years at the wheel, left the Pildra and returned to the village, his parents’ house, to work in the country. Even so, he saw him now and then in the church square distributing leaflets and opening subversive lectures. The Riodocenses were more than used to seeing him run up the road from the Pides.

António was different. His greenish eyes were the mirror of a peaceful soul. At 17 he was a humble, good and hardworking boy, very kind to his parents, whom he selflessly helped. He worked in the country and competed hard with the older and more experienced men. His only distraction was Adelaide, his girlfriend, a fiancee, a dream of everlasting love.

Now Adelaide played a central role in this story.

It was 1974 when António was surprised by bad news. So bad that he threw himself down, clung to the bed and didn’t want to work. Adelaide would live in Lisbon with her parents. He couldn’t bear to feel so deprived of an old desire that had grown in strength and color over the past two years. As well as helping his parents, António worked hard in the neighboring fields with the aim of earning enough to get married and share a small house with Adelaide.

Poor people. The protest was useless to them. The girl went to Lisbon, and the bastard returned to the mountain with a hoe on his back. However, I wrote to him letter by letter every day until hasty action changed the course of things.

It was April 25, 1974. António and Ernesto worked side by side, but everyone knew the two hated each other; especially because António saw Ernesto as an uprising of the worst kind and accused Ernesto António of being, like his compatriots, an exemplary ram for the deaf herd that blindly submitted to the orders of Lisbon.

At around 11 a.m., they saw Sãozinha looming through the fruit trees. Sãozinha was Tó João’s wife, one of the men who worked there. They were used to seeing her arrive around noon with her husband’s lunch, but from the position of the sun they could tell that it was too early to have lunch. The astonishment on their faces took on another dimension when they saw other women emerge, screaming loudly: “The war has broken out in Lisbon”. The hysteria of these women who had children in the capital infected their husbands and other men.

– “Nobody can leave the house,” Saozinha said. “Ti ‘Germano heard on the phone. It’s a military thing. “

– “Father Cunha says it is a coup,” shouted another woman.

– “Oh my rich son! I tried calling his house and the phone doesn’t work. “

In the midst of the confusion, Ernesto secretly went to old Romão’s open van that was parked by the pear trees. He looked inside and smiled when he saw the key in the ignition. He opened the door to enter, but felt a heavy hand on his shoulder. He turned his head and saw António.

– “Damn it, leave me alone.” Ernesto broke away and got into the van. “Go there and cry with the old people. I am going to Lisbon to make the revolution. “

António wanted to give it a bang, but he remembered his dear Adelaide, lost in the middle of the war and making an unexpected decision. He walked around the car and sat in the passenger seat. Ernesto shrugged his shoulders. He put into first gear, pressed the accelerator with his right foot, drove deep into it, leaving a trail of smoke and dust.

For the first hour of the journey they were silent. Ernesto charged with euphoria; António gnawed when in doubt. It wasn’t until they stopped on the side of the road to ask the best way to get to Lisbon that they began a more constant prose. Ernesto told of the adventures in the fight against the regime and António listened in amazement. Intimate a different idea of ​​his compatriot began to form. The stories about PIDE were particularly terrifying.

– “Two friends I made in Coimbra were beaten in Caxias prison. So that they didn’t even look the same when they returned to Coimbra, ”said Ernesto. “Um, he came with a broken nose – he’s not even breathing well, the bastard; the other went blind in one eye. “

With every word a reactionary spirit flourished in António. The censored newspapers, the banned music and books, the secret movement, all of this was far from reality. The unjust imprisonment, torture and death by PIDE / DGS and the disappearance of so many young people in the overseas war who pierced his stomach. He had two cousins ​​and an uncle in Africa; and in fact, it wouldn’t be long before he was just as lucky.

The closer they got to Lisbon, the more Ernesto and António agreed on the idea of ​​reaction. It was almost 6 p.m. when they entered Lisbon. What a terrifying yet wonderful sight. The euphoric crowd shouted the slogan: “Democracy!” It wasn’t long before they were forced to park the trailer. They walked after the crowd and ended up in Largo do Carmo. Marcello Caetano was a refugee there. The population mingled with chariots and men in uniform. The green of the troops contrasted with the red of the carnations that were in the barrels of the shotguns and in the hands of the military and the population.

Captain Salgueiro Maia spoke from the barracks window and the gates were opened to let out an armored car. “It’s Marcello,” shouted a popular person. And people threw themselves on the car, hit it and screamed with a mixture of anger and joy.

It was the euphoria of freedom. The dream of a country without dictatorial ties. The thrill of watching people take their own destiny into their own hands. And then, in the midst of the uprising, António saw Adelaide’s sweet smile.

– “I’m sorry,” said António after stealing the shotgun nail from a soldier.

It shuddered to make room and call out the name of its lover. He stopped seeing her a few yards in front of him. Was he hallucinating? No, it wasn’t a dream. Adelaide was there. With one jump he was next to her, a carnation in his hand and a smile on his face. She almost passed out in amazement.

– Antonio? It can’t be true. What are you doing here?

– I came to you, Adelaide. I was so desperate when I heard that Lisbon was at war.

She accepted the carnation and threw herself into his arms. United in a tight embrace, they kissed under the suspicious gaze of their aunt. Ernesto joined them and smiled broadly; He had broken glasses and two carnations on his lapel.

– “It’s the happiest day of my life! Look at Adelaide, kiss me girl A reactionary will be made, your António. “He patted the compatriot on the back before shouting: Long live the revolution!

António and Adelaide embraced again, intoxicated with happiness, lost in the freedom that was to come, and shouted in unison:

– Long live the revolution!

More than 40 years have passed since the most daring adventure of her life. António and Ernesto, now over 60 years old, live more than 300 kilometers away, but continue to talk on April 25th every year. The Carnation Revolution transformed Portugal and the Portuguese. It gave them back individual freedom and conscience, self-love and decision-making power. The same thing happened to António and Ernesto when they decided to go to the revolution on D-Day …