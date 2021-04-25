Maria José Morgado defends specialized courts and negotiated judgments for justice

Former Deputy Public Ministry Attorney General Maria José Morgado this Sunday defended the creation of specialized courts in areas such as organized crime and the ability to negotiate penalties to speed up the process.

In an interview with TSF and JN, the retired attorney general argued that “the judiciary lacks the necessary expertise”, noting that “the judge who receives the economic and financial criminal cases is the same one who judges thefts and homicides , and you must go to great lengths to adapt and process the nature of the specific evidence and learn it from scratch. “

For the former District Attorney in Lisbon, the argument that the constitution forbids the creation of specialized courts does not support the fact that she insisted: “What the Constitution prohibits is the constitution of courts that have jurisdiction over certain categories of criminal offenses because that is what the Constitution prohibits the case would be a setback for the plenary courts ”.

For Maria José Morgado, the Portuguese Basic Law “does not prohibit the creation of specialized courts for affairs, and it would not forbid a court specialized in highly organized crime such as the one in Spain, for example”.

“And that specialization would be an adaptation to the type of crime and threats we have,” he added.

In the interview, Morgado also defended the implementation of negotiating sentences and argued that some processes had become too complex and time-consuming to jeopardize quick justice.

“Negotiation rates are an irreversible step across Europe, but we have the mania that we are the inventors of the rule of law, the advocates, and we are not. It is better to follow the recipes that have been successful abroad and this one was, ”he argued.

“Judiciary ineffective”

“Without these tools, there is a risk that the judiciary will be ineffective and ineffective and that the endings of the sentences will have no meaning,” said the former deputy attorney general.

The evidence in these cases, he stressed, “is not instantaneous, leading to lengthy legal proceedings and an endless carousel of resources for years, and creating a sense of unease in public opinion.”

Maria José Morgado, who was asked if there is justice for the rich and one for the poor, replied, “If people do not have resources directly now, they can obviously lengthen the duration of the processes that exceed and exceed resources when im admissible contradiction “.

Regarding the laws, he directly criticized legislative production, saying that “the legislation was a machine for making Imbroglios in the judiciary” in terms of the number of changes and the impact on ongoing investigations, exemplary of that Criminal code. which has seen 53 changes since 1982.

“To like [a lei] Follow the principle of legality and typicality (a person can only be punished by the law in force at the time of the crime). Every time we make a change, it creates an impact and huge shock waves in all investigations, judicial proceedings and penalties applied and penalties, guilt investigations, as there is another rule that says that the applicable law is applicable, but if there is a more favorable one If there is a later law, that law applies, and the discussion of which is the most favorable situation can become endless. ” , he explained.

In another part of the interview, Maria José Morgado said that “the legislative production was a formula that made political activity inexplicable because it was a way of transferring all responsibilities to the courts” and recalled that “so was it ethical issues, accountability and integrity issues ”. .

In particular, he pointed out: “This charge of unjust enrichment or disguise of wealth is the loosening of this lump, this cancer in our democracy that had to be and can be solved in this way, and what is amazing is why it is not It no longer happens there when we have had a problem of integrity and accountability at the political level and also in the judiciary. “