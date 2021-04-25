Jewelry Cleaners Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

Global Jewelry Cleaners Market: Overview

The daily wear and tear make the jewelry lose its sheen making it dull and lackluster. The only way to bring back the new jewelry shine is to use a jewelry cleaner on them. Nowadays, consumers are willing to adopt new and innovative jewelry cleaners using hydrophobic materials such as greases and oils to ammonia, steam cleaners and ultrasonic cleaners. Many consumers are also opting for home cleaning methods, such as immersing the ornament in ammonia or ethyl-alcohol-based solutions, or mild grease dissolving detergent and warm water. These methods help in retaining the jewelry’s shine for a longer duration.

Jewelry cleaners come in various types: jewelry cleaning machines, cleanser solution or cleaning cloth. The demand for jewelry cleaners is on the rise across various regions due to their utility in day-to-day lives. The global jewelry cleaners market is expected to expand at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

Global Jewelry Cleaners Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for jewelry cleaners has increased in the recent years because of the growing upper-middle-class population across the globe. The jewelry cleaners market is being driven by urbanization and cultural changes in consumer lifestyle across the world. The shift in consumer preference towards luxury ornaments and the practice of buying jewelry as an investment has fuelled the market for jewelry cleaners. Apart from cleaning the jewelry, the cleaners are widely used for varying purposes, such as cleaning metal showpieces, expensive metal mirror and picture frames, etc., which are also fuelling the demand for jewelry cleaners in the global market. With the increasing application of jewelry cleaners in a wide range of utilities, the global market is expected to witness a significant growth. The jewelry cleaners market is gaining attraction most likely due to the millennial population that majorly prefers urbanized and luxurious lifestyle.

According to various surveys, consumers believe that high-end jewelry cleaners are the much-needed product to maintain their jewelry as the end-result brings back the original sheen to the ornament. The popularity of the jewelry cleaner is likely to boost the sales for jewelry cleaner market in the upcoming years.

Global Jewelry Cleaners Market: Segmentation

The jewelry cleaners market is segmented on the basis of cleaning type, sales channel and region.

The market is divided into seven regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

On the basis of cleaning types, the jewelry cleaners market can be segmented as:

Ultrasonic

Steam Cleaning

Stick Cleaner

Cleaning Solution

Cleaning Cloth

On the basis of sales channel, jewelry cleaners can be classified as:

Modern Trade,

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Among all the sales channels, the modern trade and online retailer segments account for the largest share in the jewelry cleaners market.

Global Jewelry Cleaners Market: Regional Overview

The regional demand for jewelry cleaners varies across the globe. However, North America has recently adopted jewelry cleaners for efficient cleaning of ornaments, which is expected to trigger considerable growth in the jewelry cleaners market in the near future. Traditional products are known to clean the jewelry but they also destroy the ornament over a period of time. However, the jewelry cleaners have been gaining attraction in the APEJ region due to its inclination towards ornaments. The primary concern in the U.S. and APEJ jewelry cleaners market is the growing competition among grocery retailers and the consumers need to keep their jewelry clean, which is also expected to boost the market.

Global Jewelry Cleaners market Key Players

Some of the key players of the Jewelry Cleaners market are listed as below:

QTE North America Inc.

L&R Manufacturing Company

Blitz Manufacturing Co, Inc.

Micro Ultrasonic

Leelasonic

Sparkle Bright Products

Cool Clean Technologies

Crest Ultrasonics

ESMA Inc.

Other Prominent Players

