In Spain, it’s Barcelona laughing this weekend Spanish League

73 points for Atletico Madrid, 71 for Real Madrid and 71 for Barcelona (with less than one game). So ends the 32nd round of the Spanish league, in which the Catalans smiled. They won and took advantage of Real’s stumbling on Saturday and Atlético’s defeat on Sunday evening.

The league leaders visited San Mamés and lost (2-1) to Athletic Bilbao, a quiet team in the table (they won’t go down, but Europe is already far away).

In a bad game it looked like Central Savic’s goal would save a point for Atlético, but the Basque side scored in the 86th minute, killing Diego Simeone’s side.

In the Basque Country, the first half was generally weak and there were few scoring opportunities. One of the exceptions was Renan Lodi’s loss of the ball at 8 ‘, which enabled a transition to Athletic, which ended with the assist from Berenguer. The other was the loss of Angel Correa at 28 ‘. And nothing else happened in the first half.

In the second – with João Félix, Thomas Lemar and Luis Suárez on the field – there was no more dynamism and intensity. Much less danger.

An Atlético goal with so much lack of football, it just “fell out of the sky” and that’s exactly what happened. A corner at 78 ‘had an unreasonable departure from Unay Simon and Savic towards the abandoned gate.

When it seemed certain that Serbian headquarters would give Atlético a point, Iñigo Martínez scored in the 86th minute, handing the triumph over to Bilbao’s side.