Family Cancer: Am I At Risk Or Not? | opinion

To speak of DNA is to speak of a fascinating molecule. A molecule that reveals a lot about us and what we have inherited from our families.

DNA is made up of sequences of nucleotides whose functional segments (those that can become proteins) are called genes. One of the main goals of the landmark Human Genome Project was to estimate the total number of genes that are believed to be between 20,000 and 25,000. DNA is condensed in the nucleus in the form of chromosomes (46 in humans) that we inherit, half of each parent, and we pass on half of that inheritance to our offspring. In addition to this genetic “code”, there are also mechanisms that regulate when, how or where the product of a gene is activated or silenced without necessarily changing its structure (area of ​​epigenetics).

It is known that genes can undergo changes in their sequence (mutations, deletions, etc.) that can range from mild and repairable to significant and irreparable. These changes can have varying degrees of severity. One of the most important consequences is cancer.

For a cell to cause cancer, a number of serious changes must occur and several protective mechanisms must fail (for example, due to the involvement of genes involved in genetic repair or cellular suicide).

It follows that everyone is at risk of cancer in their life. However, the risk of developing cancer is not the same for everyone.

In addition to the unchangeable risk factors (such as age), the greater the exposure to carcinogens (such as tobacco, alcohol, UV radiation, some infections, etc.), the greater the risk, and the greater the effects are not noticed immediately, but after one significant accumulation of damage, the manifestation of which can last for decades. These factors are important because the majority of cancer cases diagnosed are sporadic and not hereditary (up to 10%). But this 10% is a number that needs to be taken into account given the advances in medicine that allow us to act more and more in prevention, but also in specific treatments for hereditary cancers with specific mutations.

The changes that occur specifically in the germ cells (gametes) can be transmitted to the offspring or occur in the uterus during pregnancy. However, the presence of a particular altered gene may not be enough, hence the concept of penetrance, which estimates an individual’s risk of developing cancer due to an identified genetic mutation, and this risk can be extremely variable. In certain cases, the risk is so high that it warrants prophylactic (preventive) surgery. Other times it is personalized monitoring and there are still situations where science is scarce and there are no specific recommendations. There are other cases where no genetic change of interest is detected, although the risk may indeed exist.

Therefore, it is normal for an initial oncology consultation to question the family history of cancer, with an interest in the types of cancer and the age of diagnosis. Identifying cancers at a younger age, rare cancers, or multiple diagnoses in the same person, and their degree of relationship, is important to stratify risk. This initial assessment allows a screening to be carried out if the identified pattern warrants referral for oncological risk consultation.

A certain genetic change in an individual can affect family members. In addition, there are currently genetic changes that serve as targets for drug treatments and represent another viable therapy option. These target genes can be identified by genetic sequencing of tumors, ie hundreds of genes of interest are evaluated simultaneously and in a few weeks. It is recommended that this process be accompanied by a healthcare professional who can help interpret and supplement the often complex results. As in the vast majority of the population, cancer cases are not hereditary. Screening (tests that recommend detecting cancer at an asymptomatic stage) remains the best form of early detection that cannot be postponed or ignored even in times of pandemic.