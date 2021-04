Covid19. India registers a new global maximum of cases for the fourth day in a row. The US will send aid

The country recorded more than 349,000 cases and 2,767 cases in the past 24 hours, both new highs. The United States says it will soon be sending “additional assistance to the people of India and heroic health professionals”.