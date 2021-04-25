Costa praises Marcelo’s speech in defense of diversity in the “Ocean of Freedom” April 25th

The Prime Minister praised the speech by the President of the Republic this Sunday at the solemn session in Parliament on April 25, based on the course differences between himself and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to extol “the ocean of freedom”.

“In today’s speech, the President of the Republic had the opportunity to underline and emphasize how there is a common representation in the necessarily complex diversity of Portugal’s history,” said the chairman of the executive branch in a short speech after the opening in the gardens from São Bento in Lisbon, a sculpture by Fernanda Fragateiro.

António Costa recalled that in his speech to the Assembly of the Republic, the head of state referred to his personal history as the son of “someone who was a minister of the dictatorship”.

“As I listened to him, I had to remember and think that the country currently has a President of the Republic taking this path and a Prime Minister who is the son of a woman and a man who is against and against dictatorship Colonialism fought. ” he observed.

António Costa then said: “If one is the son of someone who was the governor of a colony, the other is a second cousin of a Frelimo general” (Mozambique Liberation Front).

“We understand well in these diverse paths how democracy and freedom really are the great ocean into which all these rivers will flow,” he concluded.

The Prime Minister left other indications of life and generation differences between himself and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

“I was 12 years old when April 25, 1974 happened, and I wasn’t a voter like the President of the Republic. Neither was I a journalist like the President of the Republic. But I am sure that in this diversity freedom strengthens the continuity of our democracy and makes April 25 not just a date 47 years ago, but a lasting experience and future, ”said the chairman of The Executive.