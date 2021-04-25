Child-resistant Carton Box Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Overview

Child-resistant carton boxes are used to lessen the risk of poisoning in kids via the ingestion of potentially dangerous substances including certain prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) household chemicals, medications and pesticides. The term “child-resistant carton box packaging” means packaging that is intended to be significantly challenging for kids under five years of age to inhale a harmful or toxic amount of the material contained therein within a reasonable time and not problematic for grown-ups, if used appropriately.

Child-resistant carton box is innovative, certified as senior-friendly and child-resistant package, intended for enhanced consumer experience and an exquisite shelf presence. Moreover, Child-resistant carton boxes are used for optimal protection as they are designed in such a way that they do not jeopardize the protection of the product. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global Child-resistant carton box market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Dynamics

Child-resistant carton boxes are protective packaging solutions that offer protection to potentially dangerous products by making the outer case difficult for a child to open. A Child-resistant carton box is designed to relock, which ensures the box to become childproof again. The global Child-resistant carton box market is anticipated to grow in the next ten years and beyond as Child-resistant carton box offers various innovative features, such as custom printing with graphics and branding of consumer’s choice. Moreover, the child-resistant carton box is available with foil stamping, special finishes and embossing. Child-resistant carton boxes are manufactured using a variety of materials to suit the various applications and markets. Besides, there are a number of factors that are considered while making Child-resistant carton boxes, such as custom inserts to secure & hold a product and a variety of standard sizes to house many product forms.

Child-resistant carton boxes are 100% recyclable, which makes Child-resistant carton box environment-friendly as they are made from renewable sources and eliminates the necessity for polystyrene or plastic protective packaging. One of the key trends observed in the Child-resistant carton box market is the flexibility of these boxes to protect multiple products. Moreover, Child-resistant carton boxes are multipurpose, which makes them suitable for consumer, retail-ready, transport and display packaging and ensures the reduction of damage caused due to transit.

In spite of the positive outlook for growth, certain factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global child-resistant carton boxes market during the forecast period. Child-resistant carton box packaging can be tricky for some people with disabilities or aged individuals.

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Segmentation

The child-resistant carton box market includes the following segments:

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Folding carton box

Corrugated box

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Paper-based Product (including paperboard)

Corrugated Paperboard

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of closure type as:

Hoods

Tabs

Inverted tabs

Tear-open tuck flaps

The global child-resistant carton box market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Regional Overview

During the forecast period, the global child-resistant carton box market is expected to witness significant growth. Due to the growing pharmacies and retail sector in the region, APEJ region is expected to drive the global child-resistant carton box market, especially in countries such as India and China. The North America and Western Europe regions are expected to witness average growth in overall child-resistant carton boxes market. Due to the growing demand and consumption of the child-resistant carton boxes, Eastern Europe and Latin America regions are expected to register high growth in the global child-resistant carton box market in the next decade. Due to the usage of different technology and alternatives in the region, MEA is expected to observe average growth. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade.

Global Child-resistant Carton Box Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the child-resistant carton box market are:

Atlantic Packaging

Keystone Folding Box Co.

All Packaging Company

Locked4Kids B.V.

AssurPACK

WestROCK

Other Key Players

