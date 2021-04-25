“Borderline”: emotions at large and doing what they want with the body Mental health

In the first year of elementary school, the differences between Raquel and her colleagues were cemented: she was easily bored with the games during recess and was always looking for “bigger challenges,” explains the young woman, who was three years old and knew how to read . It wasn’t long before the parents discovered that he was a gifted child. “It was the first diagnosis, but what happened to me went much further,” explains Raquel Moreiras, who is now 21 years old.