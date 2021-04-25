Aseptic Processing Equipment Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2028
Aseptic Processing Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028
Aseptic Processing Equipment Market: Introduction
Aseptic processing is a packaging processing wherein commercially sterilized liquid products are packed into previously sterilized containers under sterile environments to generate shelf-stable products that do not require refrigeration. Aseptic processing equipment is widely used for processing food and beverages product. Aseptic processing equipment are highly taken care of by the operator while processing various food & beverages and pharmaceutical products and remain sterile during processing. Designing of aseptic processing equipment are constantly scrutinized under industry guidelines and regulations, so as to maintain its sterilization integrity and enhance its performance. The ease in the distribution and storage of food & beverages, along with the rising sterility demand from the pharmaceutical industry is propelling the aseptic processing equipment market.
Aseptic Processing Equipment Market: Dynamics
The key driving factor for the global aseptic processing equipment market is the rapidly expanding food & beverage industry due to the increasing consumption of dairy and other ready-to-drink beverages across the globe. The macroeconomic factor such as rising urbanization, the significant increase in disposable income and developing economies will augment the global aseptic processing equipment market to grow phenomenally over the forecast period. Moreover, considerable growth in the pharmaceutical industry will create a momentous opportunity for the global aseptic processing equipment market, owing to its high demand for new biotechnology-based injectable drugs. Furthermore, the technological advancement in the sterile drugs processing industry fuels the demand for aseptic processing equipment. As aseptic processing equipment are designed to minimize the exposure of sterile products to the potential contamination hazard of the manufacturing operation, the aseptic processing equipment is gaining huge recognition in all the major end-use industry. All these major influencing factors are highly anticipated to propel the global aseptic processing equipment market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor such as high manufacturing cost coupled with need for advanced technological machinery may hinder the global aseptic processing equipment market growth over the forecast period.
Aseptic Processing Equipment Market: Segmentation
The global aseptic processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, size, material and region.
Based on processing products, the global aseptic processing equipment market can be segmented as following:
- Cartons
- Bottles & Cans
- Bags & Pouches
- Vials & Ampoules
- Pre-filled Syringes
- Others
Based on the processing equipment, the global aseptic processing equipment market can be segmented as following:
- Centrifuges & Separation Equipment
- Spray Dryers
- Homogenizers
- Heat Exchangers
- UHT (Ultra High Temperature) Treatment
Based on the end user, the global aseptic processing equipment market can be segmented as followings:
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
Cartons are estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to its convenient and cost-effective packaging characteristics for aseptic processing equipment. On the other hand, among end-user segments, food & beverage industry is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to rise in demand for more healthy and tasty products from the consumer, which is expected to intensify the drive for dairy and beverages products.
Aseptic Processing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook
The global aseptic processing equipment market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, Europe is estimated to account for a significant market share due to the high demand for aseptic processing equipment for various food & beverages products. APEJ is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global aseptic processing equipment market owing to its growing economy with a huge population base ready to spend on processed food and rapidly mounting consumer markets of China and India. North America is projected to showcase robust growth in global aseptic processing equipment market due to the rapidly rising food & beverage and pharmaceutical industry growth along with a boost in the standard of living across the region. Also, growing production facilities for pharmaceutical products in the APEJ region will help to gain high traction in the global aseptic processing equipment market over the forecast period. MEA is one of the key budding regions that will create noteworthy opportunity in the global aseptic processing equipment market over the forecast period.
Aseptic Processing Equipment Market: Prominent players
Prominent players for global aseptic processing equipment market are Robert Bosch GmbH, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co, Tetra Laval International S.A., SPX FLOW, Inc., and IMA S.p.A., Becton, Dickinson and Co, Amcor Limited, GEA Group, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd, and JBT Corporation, among other key market players. Prominent market players are converging on enhancing their aseptic processing equipment quality to capture maximum market share in the global aseptic processing equipment market. These companies are aiming for the expansion of production and supply capacity of aseptic processing equipment to upsurge its overall profitability.
