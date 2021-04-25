April 25th was highlighted with a speech by the President Editorial

The President of the Republic dedicated his April 25 speech to the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the colonial war and historical memory, and at the end received applause from all benches for the first time. With this consensus, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa can be sure that his goal has been achieved. And it remained: bridges were built on a divisive topic; In a memory threatened by extremes, knowledge and science were introduced. In a tense debate that feeds the divisive virus of radicalism, he added ideas and the urgency of a “clear serenity”. It was one of the best speeches by the President of the Republic.

And that was because, well beyond its erudition, it is a speech of courage and also a speech in which the intelligence destroys the absurd idea that the past can be purified with the judgments of the present. It was a speech of courage because on a delicate subject where colonial oppression or the racist legacy that persists in our day overlap, the President declared unreservedly that historical memory is not limited to the contrast between self-flagellation and self-glorification . And it was a smart speech because it reminded us that you can’t read the past without setting it in another past, without taking precautions to interpret, without taking into account that many of the soldiers on the African front themselves Were victims of an anachronistic regime. and blind, unable to see that the days of colonialism in 1945 were over.

Ultimately, what the President demands is that the country not fall into the judicial manichaeisms of a simplified reality and that the past be viewed and accepted in all its extent and complexity. Let the victims be heard, but the dynamics of worldly history are felt; It is known and recognized that there was brutality and violence – which the PUBLIC recently did with the release of a number of unpublished photographs that sparked controversy – but it goes without saying that anyone who did April was on the African front was. The past must be read in the light of the “civilizational advances” that made colonialism a plague, racism an aberration and slavery a horror, but without the temptation to interpret it in the simple and dangerous contrast between good and evil, victims and bandits to crystallize. move at a glance from the idea of ​​imperial glory to the desire to “destroy” it.

It is “an ungrateful mission,” the president admits. This will only be successful if there is a vision that fits all rejections, all facts, and all complaints. The colonial war was a horror, but we cannot blame our parents’ generation who were forced to fight it.