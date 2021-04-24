There is no worse enemy of justice than a vigilante opinion

My illusions about corruption are the same as those about people. That is, none. Corruption exists because human nature as it is is imperfect and tortuous, and capable of the best and the worst. In Portugal I never saw the need to keep asking whether we have a corrupt country or whether corruption is just a “perception” problem. In this regard, the only useful perception is that selfishness, greed, and nepotism are natural instincts and that corruption is therefore an endemic risk in any human community. Democratic systems either adopt this level of anthropological pessimism and have mechanisms in place to deter the phenomenon, or they are doomed to fail.