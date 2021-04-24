The US and NATO are delivering military equipment to Afghanistan Middle East ahead of the withdrawal

After nearly 20 years of fighting in the country, the U.S. and NATO forces will deliver $ 1 billion worth of military equipment and assets to Afghanistan in the four months of their withdrawal process.

“All currently transferable devices valued at $ 1 billion [827 milhões de euros]will be handed over to the Afghan security forces during the withdrawal phase, ”said Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib at a press conference in Kabul.

This transferable equipment agreement is part of negotiations with the armed forces of the United States and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) as the international coalition prepares to withdraw from the country in early September.

According to the advisor, U.S. Forces equipment and facilities, which are considered non-transferable, will be dismantled prior to the withdrawal of foreign forces.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that it had assumed responsibility for all foreign bases in the country, with the exception of the large bases in Balkh Province (north), the Bagram base in Parwan (east) and the NATO base in Kabul.

“US and NATO forces are currently only active in Mazar-e-Sharif [em Balkh], Bagram and Kabul. In all other areas we take responsibility and only small groups of foreign troops remain in these areas for coordination, ”Afghan Defense Minister General Yasin Zia told reporters.

According to him, some areas are being rebuilt and others are being dismantled because “it is not necessary to maintain them all”.

According to the plan, “Bagram and Kabul bases will be the last to be handed over to Afghan forces,” he added.

According to Hamdullah Mohib, in the months leading up to the withdrawal, foreign forces will focus on training local troops to fill “technical gaps”, particularly the Afghan Air Force with 163 military aircraft.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced a week ago his intention to remove the roughly 3,500 American soldiers from Afghanistan after spending weeks analyzing the historic agreement reached between Washington and the Taliban in Doha in February of last year .

The NATO allies will also withdraw their nearly 7,000 soldiers from May 1st.

Portugal has 175 military personnel stationed in Afghanistan as part of a NATO mission and due to withdraw from this theater in June, the government announced in a statement from the ministries of defense and foreign affairs.

“Portugal will adjust the dimension of its participation in coordination with the allies after it has decided to maintain the presence of the national rapid reaction force in protecting the international airport in Kabul until the end of May and to continue contributing with elements of the general staff in the mission command structures until the end of the Resolute support mission, continues annually to the National Army Assistance Fund and continues annually to the Afghan National Army Assistance Fund through 2024, “the statement said.

The Afghan armed forces are currently responsible for 96% of the operations against the Taliban, and the Afghan government has ensured that its 350,000 police officers and soldiers are able to defend Taliban land on their own.