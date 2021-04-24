The municipalities want to know when the pandemic costs will be reimbursed

The National Association of Parishes (Anafre) will ask the government for an urgent meeting as communities do not yet know when and how they will be compensated for the costs they have incurred in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A budget of 55 million euros has been approved for the municipalities to combat Covid-19, and the parishes have not yet received a cent of that amount, which was important for us to check,” said Anafre President Jorge Veloso.

The request for an urgent meeting will be sent to the Minister for Modernization of the State and Public Administration, Alexandra Leitão, who is overseeing the autarkies, by Monday.

“We listened to what was being done for almost a year [o ressarcimento] and we have no access to anything. This is very worrying for us. We need to be informed when the costs that the parishes still have will be reimbursed and that for some they are in a somewhat onerous position, ”he added.

The decision was made on Friday at an Anafre board meeting.

As the end of a self-sufficient cycle approaches, Jorge Veloso pointed out that there are more issues from the parishes that are not moving forward, such as creating conditions for each parish council where at least one mayor works part-time.

The Friday meeting also dealt with the decentralization of parishes’ powers over parishes, the proposal for a framework law for the creation, modification and extinction of parishes to be discussed in the Assembly of the Republic, and the local electoral law, namely independent petitions to parishes .

Anafre continues to worry about the speed of the transfer of skills from parishes to parishes because “it’s too slow”.

“We are home to more than 800 churches and nearly a hundred churches [que assinaram autos de transferência] and the amount associated with it already exceeds 60 million euros, but it is very little for this skill transfer that is not progressing, ”stressed Jorge Veloso.

As for the framework law, “Anafre is expected to wait another week for proposals to change the parties to the proposed law under discussion”.

Anafre is still waiting to find out what final content of the independent candidacy law has been voted on in parliament.

However, he insists from the outset that if candidates are “affiliated with a movement or party, it is one thing, but the possibility of five or six citizens of a single parish putting forward their own candidacy is meaningless”.

In a statement, Anafre spoke out against postponing local elections and against the abolition of the day of reflection proposed by the Liberal Initiative (IL).

On Thursday, the Cabinet of the Minister for State Modernization and Public Administration announced that municipal spending on combating the Covid-19 pandemic will be financed through the European Union Solidarity Fund (FSUE), which provides a total of 55 million euros .

According to the government, the local authorities will be the only beneficiaries of the EUSF, “taking into account the fundamental and irreplaceable role local authorities have in preventing, protecting and assisting in responding to the social and health emergency caused by the pandemic Population have played particularly for the most vulnerable groups ”.

Payment to the municipalities must be made within two months of the expiry of the deadline for submitting applications, “provided they receive a positive decision from the administrative authority and the decision deadline is not suspended in accordance with the statutory provisions.” “clarified the government.