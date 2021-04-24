The horse mackerel sky | timeline

PÚBLICO is not compatible with Internet Explorer 10 or lower. Please update your browser.

Sometimes ignorance and imagination make plans without telling anyone and when we wake up the dishes are broken.

More from Miguel Esteves Cardoso

Highlighted

Print output

April 24, 2021

See more

opinion

Receive notifications when we publish text by this author or on the topics of this article.

These are the authors and subjects that you have chosen to follow. You can turn notifications on or off.

×