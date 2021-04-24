Silva Carvalho and the Pides imprisoned in Peniche. “You have to be very strong not to do what they did to us” | April 25th

At the age of 31, Lieutenant Silva Carvalho saw April 25 radically change his life: he was in prison, commanding a prison that housed leading figures of the dictatorship, including Silva Pais, the last director of PIDE. There he lived tense moments, “there were people with a spirit of vengeance”, but the experience of the colonial war in one of the worst stages – Guinea – helped him to be cold blooded in Peniche.

The now colonel commanded operations in Forte de Peniche between April 1974 and August 1975 and never returned there. At the invitation of the PUBLIC, Silva Carvalho crossed the walls of the old prison again 46 years later and unraveled the memories of this very confused revolutionary period. He went on to say, “If it comes to doing what they did to you, I don’t have to be here.”

A report by the Commission into the Investigation of Violence against Prisoners, subject to military authorities, carried out in July 1976 and kept secret until February of this year, condemns several abuses committed between April 25, 1974 and April 25, 1974 by military authorities and civilian forces were committed November 1975, but underlines as a “positive point” the functioning of the Peniche Fort as “on the contrary not in need of repair”.

Silva Carvalho remembers a few moments when he had the opportunity to show that he could be different from his predecessors. Like when you saw a baby kissing the glass of Parliament while visiting his imprisoned father. The glasses were removed because “they had nothing to do with safety issues,” he recalls. But soon the indignant voices appeared to question the gesture. “We were so upset we put the glasses back on. And I never went in here again.”

“It turns out to be normal,” he comments. “We came from a very complicated situation. And we have to be very strong not to do to others what they did to us.”

