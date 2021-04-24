Sébastien Ogier leads the Croatia Rally | WRC

The French Sébastien Ogier (Toyota) took the lead in the Croatia Rally, the third race of the world championship, this Saturday after the dispute over the second of three days of racing.

Can @SebOgier stop the chase at @croatia_rally on Sunday? #CroatiaRally | #WRC | #ToyotaGAZOORacing

– WRC – FIA World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) April 24, 2021

The Toyota driver finished the day in 2h06m35.8 s, leaving his team-mate Welsh Elfyn Evans in second place with 6.9 seconds.

Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), who started the day at the top of the standings, made poor tire choices, mixed hard and soft tires that deteriorated more than expected, and fell 10.4 seconds ahead of third place World champion back worldwide.

The Estonian Ott Tänak (Hyundai) is fourth, 37.8 seconds ahead of the leader. Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubet (Hyundai) was the day’s lone casualty among the WRCs after giving up after being stuck off-road. Ogier was the driver who won the most specials (three of the eight controversial).

“I had two more punctures in the afternoon and was happy to have two spare tires. We had a very good result today. Without the holes the difference would have been a little more pleasant. But it didn’t turn out that way so I won’t regret it. We have to continue on this path and move away from problems, ”he commented in the closed park.

The last four specials will be played on Sunday, including the “Power Stage”, which distributes 15 points for the five fastest over a total of 78.58 kilometers.

The Croatian rally is the third race of the World Rally Championship and precedes the Portuguese rally, which will take place from May 21-23.