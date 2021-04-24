Roughage Feed Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

The growing needs of dairy products and livestock in the recent decades has fuelled the demand for roughage feeds. Roughage feeds are the essential fibrous components which include tough parts of the plant. Roughage feeds includes a wide variety of plant products such as pastures, legumes, silage maize, hay, etc. which are used to feed ruminants. As ruminants have an additional support system to digest fibrous food and extract essential fibers such as cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin from the diet. Though roughage feed is less in energy content, it helps in maintaining the intestinal health of ruminants as it contains effective microbes.

Roughage feed contains variable products including grass, crop residuals, silage which helps in acquiring more Toll-like receptors. Toll-like receptors are the essential protein components that help in maintaining innate immunity of the cattle. Roughage feeds are being used as a regular diet to beef cattle, horse and other cattle for yielding higher milk. With the increasing agricultural activities in various countries, the roughage feeds are produced in higher quantities to meet the growing demand for roughage feed.

Animal feeds such as roughage feed play a pivotal role in the global animal feed industry, enabling economic production of animal proteins throughout the world. Roughage feed is becoming the most important component to ensuring safe, abundant and affordable animal proteins.

Efficient Feed Conversion Ratio is Driving the Market for Roughage Feed

Roughage feeds have been traditionally used for feeding cattle to yield more milk. The major advantage of roughage feed that differentiates it from other compound feeds is the accessibility and cost-efficiency. As roughage feeds are the residuals of plants, it is readily available in raw and processed form the local farmers and feed mills. The cattle fed with roughage feeds are found to be low in fat content than the cattle fed with compound grains.

Roughage feeds are not only fed to yield dairy products but also for increasing other livestock demands such as intensive calf rearing and production of beef, pig meat, horse meat, on the global basis. Roughage feeds forms the vital constituent in all feeds compound and concentrate feeds due to the presence of enriched fiber. Sometimes, roughage feeds are combined with grains in minimal quantity for the increased utilization of nutrients and enhanced digestion. Due to increasing livestock requirements and cost-efficient factor, the demand for roughage feeds is expected to increase during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global roughage feed market has been segmented as-

Grazed Pastures

Preserved Hay Silage

Crop residues Straw Stover Hulls

Others

On the basis of nature, the global roughage feed market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

Global Roughage Feed Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the roughage feed include The VanDrie Group, Barenbrug SA, Al Dahra ACX, Inc., Purina Mills LLC, Feed One, AFGRI Animal Feeds, MSMD Resources, JB cattle feed, etc. More industrialists and agro farmers are showing a keen interest in the roughage feed industry as it is expanding every year.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Growing preference for high-quality dairy products has fuelled growth of the agro & animal feed industry. As cattle are the only source for dairy products, demand for the roughage feed is likely to remain concentrated in the livestock industry.

Global Roughage feed: A Regional outlook

The roughage feeds are available in excess quantity all over the world in raw and processed form. Roughage feed is predominantly produced & processed in Asia, particularly in China due to increasing demand and export of dairy products. In North America, the Roughage feeds are produced to feed the cattle maintained for greater livestock. Demand for the roughage feeds in Africa is expected to remain concentrated for producing meat. In Europe, the import of roughage feed has been reduced and production has germinated recently. Bound to these factors, the growth of the global roughage feed market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

