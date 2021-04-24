Real Madrid stumble again, letting go of rivals Spanish League

There was a stumble against Getafe a week ago and this Saturday there was another stumble against Betis. Real Madrid insist not to participate in the battle for the Spanish title. The draw (0-0) is permissible for the Sevilla team.

With this result, Real scored 71 points, two from Atlético de Madrid and two via Barcelona. The problem is that the rivals are not playing until this Sunday and can get more out of this slip by the Zinedine Zidane team – especially Barcelona, ​​which have two games less.

Betis, who started William Carvalho with 88 minutes, are still fighting to qualify for European competitions. He’s in sixth place – access to the Conference League – with the same 50 points from Real Sociedad that were placed in place of the Europa League.

The game was sparse in scoring opportunities, although Real could have scored three times: Rodrygo 26 ‘and 56’ and Modric 66 ‘. Despite these steps, it seemed little for a team to win that home game to see the title dream escape under the penalty.

Dani Carvajal even said at the end of the game that Real were not “hungry” during the game.