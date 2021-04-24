PSP punishes 89 participants in an illegal party in Valongo | Coronavirus

That Saturday, the PSP fined 89 participants from an illegal party in Ermesinde, Valongo parish, Porto district, and ordered the facility where the event was held to be closed, a police source said.

In a statement, the PSP’s Metropolitan Command of Porto advises that the records of violations, equivalent to fines of at least 100 euros, relate to “non-compliance with the general duty to collect homes” as part of control measures by covid-19 .

The police operation was carried out around 12:30 p.m. after complaints to the PSP. Then a road inspection was carried out, during which a driver without a license was arrested and three fines were imposed for violating the rules of the road traffic regulations.

Remember that as part of the third phase of the decontamination plan, restaurants and patisseries can have a maximum of four people per group (there can be up to six people per group on the terraces) and only up to 10 people can work during the week and on weekends and holidays at 13 o clock.

In addition, “the general debt collection obligation” remains. During the announcement that a large part of the country was advancing into the third phase, António Costa asked the Portuguese for “restraint”, both in terms of circulation and in social contacts.