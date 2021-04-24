Portraits of a Limited Ireland – 1918 | review

A young woman leaves the house for work. It is early and the streets are almost deserted at the beginning of autumn. Ride the bike that you park in the usual spot, then take a crowded tram that will take you to your destination, a broken, messy and crowded hospital where you are a nurse. Her name is Julia Power, she will soon be 30 and the city is Dublin in 1918. We are already talking about the end of the terrible war that killed millions of young people, but another danger as deadly as the conflict remains the population, exhausted, exhausted from hunger, from the lack of almost everything. The Spanish flu caused by the influenza virus H1 N1 has been decimating populations around the world since the beginning of this year. (It is estimated that 500 million people were infected and between 15 and 50 million were killed).