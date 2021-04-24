Pig Protein Concentrate Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

The growing consumption of pork over the years has fuelled the demand for pig protein concentrate. Pig protein concentrate is the compound mix of various essential proteins which is fed to pigs. To offer nutrition-dense meat in the market, farmers are focusing on feeding their livestock with a highly nutritious diet. As pigs are omnivorous in nature, they require the intake of plant-based and fish products for their balanced diet. Manufacturers are focused on producing pig protein concentrate that caters to the essential diet of piglets, weaners, porkers, baconers, sows, gilts, and boars.

Pig protein concentrate has taken precedence over regular feeds, as it helps in maintaining the consistent quality of nutrients that promote fertility to the pigs. Pig protein concentrate is supplemented with gains in the diet of pigs in varying quantities based on their requirements for growing, lactating, and breeding. Pigs are being farmed along with other poultry to enhance the income of farmers. With increasing food processing industries across the world, pork production and distribution has also been increasing over the years, which is anticipated to lead to the positive growth of the global pig protein concentrate market.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1736

Growing Nutritional Demands

Pig protein concentrate has a global demand among all farmers. Pigs are not only farmed for meat, but also involved in wider industrial applications. Farmers rely on pig protein concentrate for the efficient post-processing of pig products. The collagens obtained from pigs are being used as gelatin and face mask due to the high protein content present in them. The fatty acids obtained from pigs are often used as a fabric softener, as they provide color.

The proteins obtained from the hair follicles of pigs are used to soften the dough in bakeries. More applications oriented with pig products in industries in recent years has been driving the demand for pig protein concentrates. A proper diet of pig protein concentrate not only promotes increased muscle growth, higher fertility, and keeps the pig hydrated, but also prevents disorders such as intestinal torsion and erysipelas. Prominent manufacturers are also focusing on developing a range of pig protein concentrates that align with the various health requirements and nutritional values of pigs.

Since pig protein concentrate includes a variety of cereals, fish meat, and rich sources of amino acids, it can be traded at high rates than regular pig feeds, which allows high returns. As pig protein concentrates are being fed to pigs with usual grains and vegetables, a balanced diet can be ensured for the growth and development of the pigs. Since the demand for the highest consumed meat (pork) is increasing, the breeding and farming activities of pigs are increasing in recent years, which is anticipated to drive the global pig protein concentrate market in terms of value and volume.

Exhibit 1 Protein Requirements of Pigs

PURPOSE % PROTEIN REQUIREMENT Growing Piglets 16-18 Regular Maintenance 14-16 Breeding 16-18 Lactating 14-16

Global Pig Protein Concentrate: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global pig protein concentrate market has been segmented as-

Pellets

Powder

On the basis of nature, the global pig protein concentrate market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1736

Global Pig Protein Concentrate Market: Key Players

Key players in the pig protein concentrate market include Laucke Mills, Mazuri Exotic Animal Nutrition, Country Acres Feeds, CopRice, Verm-X, Badminton Feeds, Allen & Page, Target Feeds Ltd, and Nutrena Animal Feeds. Globally, more manufacturers in the feed industry have been investing on the pig protein concentrate in the recent years, as it is getting commercialized.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Due to increased demand for pork meat in the food processing industries, there is a growing demand being generated for the pig protein concentrate in the past decade. As more farmers and poultry managers have been initiating pig farming in recent years, there is expected to be greater opportunity and assured higher returns for investors in the pig protein concentrate market.

Global Pig Protein Concentrate Market: Regional Outlook

Pig protein concentrate is predominantly produced and processed in Asia Pacific, especially in Japan and China, due to higher exports to food processors across the world. In the region of North America, pig protein concentrate is highly utilized due to expanding livestock in the recent years. Pig protein concentrate are consumed in high ratios in Latin America and Europe due to diverse poultry practice. In Middle East and Africa, pig protein concentrate is consumed in moderate rates, due to growing awareness of the nutritional needs of poultry. It can be implicated that, the global pig protein concentrate market is expanding globally with minimal restraints.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1736/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com