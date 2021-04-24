Ouzo Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 to 2028

Market Introduction:

Ouzo is an alcoholic drink, which is a dry anise-flavored aperitif native to Greece, Cyprus and Lebanon. Ouzo is prepared by using the by-products of grapes after they have been used for the preparation of wine. The taste of ouzo is similar to other anise liquors such as pastis and sambuca. Ouzo is distilled from the fragments of grapes pressed for wine. It is then seasoned with spices such as mastic, anise, mint and coriander. Ouzo contains 40% alcohol and has a black liquorice taste, typically due to the anise.

Ouzo is an ancient drink with a protected designation of origin, which prohibits European manufacturers other than those from Greece and Cyprus from using the name. Ouzo is also said to have some health benefits if consumed in reasonable proportions. It can be used as an antiseptic as well as to cure headaches & flu. Ouzo is more popular in summers and served with food as it helps enhance the appetite. Greeks use ouzo in several dishes to add anise flavor, which include seafood marinades, cookies, etc.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1737

Growth of the HoReCa Sector, led by Significant Investments in Tourism is Driving the Ouzo Market

Hotels, restaurants and institutional catering companies are all major players in the Germany foodservice sector, with restaurants serving as the primary purchasers of ouzo and a major target of food distributors and traders. To meet the demand of dynamic consumer groups, ouzo of a wide range of qualities and prices are imported.

Growth in tourism in Greece and Cyprus is expected to boost the ouzo market over the forecast period. Increasing number of individuals consuming alcoholic drinks across the globe owing to a perception that it relaxes the mind is also boosting the ouzo market. Moreover, changing lifestyles, the influence of social media & the Internet, and increasing social parties & celebrations are also among factors expected to increase the sales of alcohol across the globe. Adolescents with high social network influence and higher family incomes have easier access to alcoholic drinks and are likely to consume more alcohol. These factors are expected to increase the revenue generated by the ouzo market across the globe.

Growth of the HoReCa sector has emerged as one of the key factors driving ouzo consumption in the European region. Growth of the HoReCa industry has always been linked to the prospects of the tourism industry and tourism is the foremost demand driver for increasing ouzo consumption of a wide variety of food products. The Germany hospitality industry has recorded healthy growth fuelled by the robust inflow of foreign tourists as well as increased tourist flow within the country, which have emerged as key factors for the growth of the ouzo market.

However, the low shelf-life presence of ouzo across the globe, except Greece and Cyprus, is expected to impede the growth of the ouzo market over the forecast period. Low product penetration is also expected to hinder the growth of the ouzo market. Regulations on the advertisements of alcoholic drinks is also a factor that has hampered the sales of ouzo across the globe.

Drinks with different flavors are trending across the globe, which is expected to continue over the forecast period as individuals are inclined towards trying new flavors.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1737

Ouzo Market: Segmentation

The ouzo market can be segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and region.

On the basis of product type, the ouzo market can be segmented into

Combined

Cooked and Combined

Distilled

Cooked & Distilled

In the combined type, ingredients are simply combined. These ouzo have very sharp flavor and a strong biting taste. Cooked and combined type ouzo consists of cooked ingredients before bottling. Distilled & cooked and distilled types are the most prominent segments and are expected to increase the revenue of the ouzo market over the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, the ouzo market can be segmented into:

Business to Business Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes Institutional Sales

Business to Consumer Modern Trade Bars/Pubs Specialty Stores Online Retail Other Retailing Formats



Ouzo Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of ouzo are Ouzo Barbayanni, Ouzo of Plomari Isidoros Arvanitis, Thomopoulos Distillery, Gruppo Campari, Pitsiladi Distillates, Pernod Ricard, Barbayannis Aphrodite Ouzo, Pilavas, Metaxa Ouzo, and Boutari Ouzo.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1737/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com