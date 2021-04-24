Nutritive Sweeteners Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook of Nutritive Sweeteners:

Nutritive sweeteners are also known as carbohydrate sweeteners (caloric). Nutritive sweeteners provide a high-quality sweet taste and have an acceptable texture and shape and thus remains a popular sweetener. Fresh fruits are the primary source of nutritive sweeteners and have a dominant presence in most of the processed foods. Nutritive sweeteners are used to increase the shelf life, improve texture and enrich the flavor of the product. Nutritive sweeteners of comprise sucrose, fructose, corn sugar, high fructose corn syrup, honey, and agave. Nutritive sweeteners may lead to health problem when consumed in excess.

However, consumers are conscious about consuming things in moderation and hence consuming an adequate amount of Nutritive Sweetener is no harm. The market for Nutritive Sweeteners is anticipated to increase during forecast year, seeing the approach of consumers towards natural products. Also, the unwillingness of consumers to compromise with the taste and their approach towards consuming things in moderation will drive the market of Nutritive Sweeteners.

Nutritive Sweeteners are witnessing heaving demand in developing economies and regions due to increasing per capita expenditure on processed food. The increasing demand for processed food and beverages is expected to drive the market for Nutritive Sweeteners over the forecast period.

Surplus demand for processed food opens the door for Nutritive Sweeteners:

With the increase in urbanization the market for processed food is increasing rapidly due to the rise in per capita expenditure of the population. There is a rapid increase in the working population of developing countries resulting in the busy lifestyle. Hence, consumers are opting for comfort foods at a low cost and longer time span of usability, resulting in the growth of the processed food industry.

Nutritive Sweeteners are key ingredients in processed food and beverages, hence, they will witness growing demand over the forecast period. Many international brands of food & beverage products are entering or expanding their operations in these price-conscious intact market of developing countries seeing the emerging demands for processed food which will drive the market of Nutritive sweetener.

Nutritive Sweeteners: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the Nutritive Sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Conventional Nutritive Sweeteners

Organic Nutritive Sweeteners

On the basis of type, the Nutritive Sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Sucrose

Fructose

Corn sugar

High fructose corn syrup

Honey

Agave

Others

On the basis of End Use, the global Nutritive Sweetener market has been segmented as –

Household

Foodservice

Food Processing Bakery Confectionery Beverages Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Dairy Products Ice Cream and Desserts Yogurt Flavored Milk Others Snacks Others



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Nutritive Sweetener market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store Independent Small Grocery Online stores



On the basis of region, the Nutritive Sweeteners market has been segmented as:

North America Nutritive Sweeteners Market

Latin America Nutritive Sweeteners Market

Europe Nutritive Sweeteners Market

CIS & Russia Nutritive Sweeteners Market

Japan Nutritive Sweeteners Market

APEJ Nutritive Sweeteners Market

The Middle East & Africa Nutritive Sweeteners Market

Nutritive Sweeteners: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Nutritive Sweeteners market identified across the value chain include- Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc., Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd., COFCO International, Kerry Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bannari Amman Group, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd., Tereos SA, Wilmar International Limited

Key Product Development of Nutritive Sweetener Market

In 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company expanded its grind and finishing capabilities of starches and sweeteners at its corn wet mill facilities in Turkey and Bulgaria to meet the growing demand across the region.

In July 2017, Raízen Energia S.A., which is a Brazil-based energy company, acquired two sugar mills from Tonon Bioenergia SA, a cultivator, and processor of sugarcane. The objective was to expand its sugar manufacturing business.

Nutritive Sweeteners Market Opportunities:

The developing regions like the Asia Pacific will see a higher demand for processed food due to increasing per capita spending of the population. The increase in the processed food industry in developing economies will be a crucial driver in the growth of the Nutritive Sweetener market due to changing consumption trend of the population. The developed economies, however, will witness increasing demand for Non-Nutritive Sweeteners which are calorie free.

Brief Approach to Research Nutritive Sweeteners Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the market Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

