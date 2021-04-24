Letters to the director’s opinion

April 25th always

For several years now we have linked another “always” to 25 de Abril. There is always a controversy with the celebrations and if this year is particularly original and funny, the Liberal Initiative will not be able to participate out of respect for the DGS information, the fund is always the same. There are those who want to rewrite history, want to take possession of the date, and that’s sad.

In addition to the immediate reasons that brought the military to the streets and the variety of possible motivations and projects, April 25 was due to great popular support. And these people, who voted free a year later, did not quite agree with what some today call (their) April spirit. The vast majority disagreed with those who surrounded and tried to condition the Constituent Assembly, boycotted democracy, and now stand up for their defenders and faithful wills for this (his) April spirit.

But what should be in the foreground on this day shouldn’t be disputes. The date is too long for that. The fundamentals should be the preservation of such a democracy and its quality. There are many examples of putrefaction and corrosion every day. Corruption, incompetence, calamity, arrogance. Unless these issues are seriously addressed and don’t pretend to be what they were, there is little worth in pretending to come out on the streets with the red carnation once a year.

Carlos JF Sampaio, Esposende

47 years have passed …

It is now 47 years since the Carnation Revolution. Little is left to reach half a century of April 25th. The pandemic we are going through sets rules from the Directorate-General for Health that determine the number of participants. The lead of the process was given to the Commission for the Promotion of the Parade, which restricted the invitations to the organizers (all on the left) and excluded other political forces such as the Liberal Initiative. 47 years after this revolution, there are still those who would rather share than include … Vasco Lourenço is the face of this commission and is associated with an image of intolerance and a lack of democratic openness.

Tomaz Albuquerque, Lisbon

Justice in Portugal

I take the liberty of deliberating all these great shots of the government holding political or legal positions in order to read carefully the article “The judge, the deputy, the lawyer, the teacher and his son” by João Miguel Tavares in PUBLIC and to meditate from April 20th. Or because laws are badly made or interpreted as functional. In the meantime, Rui Pinto, a profound knowledge of the intricacies of the Internet, discovered what our judicial authorities have failed to achieve. Big rascals practiced by big figures in our square. If Rui Pinto has “sinned”, he should be punished, but his knowledge should be used to expose the real “sinners” who suck on the little that still exists.

Carlos Leal, Lisbon

The vaccination against Covid-19 could go better

If we had left the obstacles to a possible guerrilla war between the European Union and the UK over AstraZeneca, we could have vaccinated faster and more consistently in our country if we wanted to. Since these pandemics can recur, we can learn from what we have not done or done less well.

Maybe not so many had to deal with the same topic – Ministry of Health, DGS, Infarmed and Task Force … Maybe not so many had to talk so much. Confused. Mix. And if there is a vaccination schedule, it must be carried out. If it is to be changed, there is no plan. You can browse in sight. No guidelines are created for non-compliance. And if the vaccination criterion starts with the older ones until it reaches the younger ones, it must be met, otherwise there are no criteria. And in the case of exceptions that are justified but timely, such as not wasting vaccines or pampering others, explain.

It could have gone better. It should have gone better.

Augusto Küttner de Magalhães, Porto