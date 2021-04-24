Israelis and Palestinians clash in Gaza and Jerusalem Middle East

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets at Israel on Saturday, which responded with air strikes, the Israeli army said. The attacks come after another night of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem.

The pre-sunrise firing interrupts months of relative calm on the Israel-Gaza border. Even so, there is no indication that the violence can escalate further. The army said it would not impose security restrictions on Israelis living near the border.

In Jerusalem, Israeli-Palestinian tensions reached higher than usual levels during the holy month of Ramadan. The protests turned violent on Thursday, with dozens arrested and wounded.

The riots resumed Friday evening after young Palestinians joined the entrance to the Old City and clashed with dozens of Israeli riot police.

The Palestinians criticize the Israeli police for erecting metal barriers at the Damascus Gate in the Old City, accusing them of trying to prevent them from holding traditional Ramadan gatherings at the end of the day.

On Friday, the Palestinians responded to the use of water cannons by throwing stones at the police. Others threw stones at an Israeli court and broke surveillance cameras. The Palestinian Red Crescent says eight Palestinians have been injured.

Israeli police said the clashes had spread to a nearby Palestinian neighborhood, where incendiary bombs and stones were thrown at Israeli agents, houses and cars.

In the occupied territory of the West Bank, Palestinians clashed with Israeli troops at military checkpoints in cities in the region. Israeli border police said they dispersed hundreds of people who threw rocks and Molotov cocktails.

In Gaza, Palestinians fired 36 rockets at Israel overnight after the Islamist group Hamas and other armed groups in Jerusalem called for Palestinian resistance.

The Israeli Air Force retaliated with attacks on Hamas rocket launchers and underground infrastructure, the army said. So far there have been no reports of deaths in Gaza or on the Israeli side of the border. Most of the missiles hit open areas and six of them were intercepted.