France treated murder in a police station in Rambouillet as a “terrorist attack”

The French authorities treat the murder of a policeman in Rambouillet, just outside Paris, who stabbed to death on Friday afternoon at the entrance to the police station where he worked, as a “terrorist attack” with religious motives.

The French public prosecutor’s anti-terrorist agency opened an investigation into the case. Three people have already been arrested this Saturday – the murderer’s father and two other people close to him.

The anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard, quoted by the AFP, said that “the attacker’s comments” – he had shouted “God is great” before the attack – indicate a terrorist motivation of a fundamentalist Islamic nature.

In a message on Twitter from Chad, where he is on an official visit, President Emmanuel Macron assured that France would “not give in” in the “fight against Islamic terrorism”.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters this Saturday that “the republic has been attacked again” after promising that the state “will not allow this to continue”.

Identified by the police as Stephanie M., the victim was hit twice in the neck area with a knife and could not withstand the injuries. He was 49 years old, had two children and worked in the administrative department of the Rambouillet Police Station.

The perpetrator of the crime, Jamel G., who was shot dead on the spot by police officers, was a 36-year-old Tunisian national. A police source told AFP that he arrived in France in 2009 and has since received a permit. However, he was not known to either the police or the secret services.

Friday’s “Islamist” attack is the latest in an already extensive list of similar crimes in France in recent years. Most present in memory of the French are the beheading of a geography teacher outside Paris and the stabbing of three people in the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, both in October last year.

In response to these attacks, Macron submitted a controversial legislative package to parliament aimed at combating Islamic radicalism in France.

Known as the “Law of Separatism,” the law strengthens the powers of the state in a number of areas associated with religious worship, and directly affects subjects and issues other than education, online language, marital regime, or associativity .