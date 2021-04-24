Electoral Laws: Independent Movements Demand “Great Victory” | Local elections

The independent movements met in Anadia this Saturday morning to analyze the latest changes to electoral laws passed by Parliament last Thursday. “A great victory” and “common sense prevailed” were the reactions that were expressed at the end of the meeting.

“During this withdrawal, the principle of free political and civic citizenship was respected. This is undoubtedly a great victory for groups of independent citizens, ”said Anadia Mayor Teresa Belém Cardoso, who was responsible for reading a statement after the meeting.

For the independent mayor, “common sense and the realism of the majority of MPs” prevailed, with the help of the “courage and determination” of the Ombudsman, who considered the law “unconstitutional”. “The truth is that the law has only now been changed because the Ombudsman, Professor Dr. Lúcia Amaral, found it unconstitutional and because we made it very clear that if we could not compete as a group of citizens, we would not fail. If necessary, create a political party, ”added Teresa Belém Cardoso.

Then Rui Moreira argued that it was not just a threat if the movements proposed forming a party for the elections. “It was the way we ran for elections,” said the Mayor of Porto, who did not rule out the possibility that there would be a local party in the future that would accept all candidacies from civic groups. “These matters are never closed. These groups of voters will not overlook this matter and others we use to discuss it among us. These are things that brought us together, ”he said.

Moreira also left a message on the PSD. “The PSD has a big defeat here because it didn’t do what it was trying to do. In fact, I tried my case during the last election campaign because I tried to prevent my candidacy in court and in court, ”said Rui Moreira.

In an interview with the newspaper Nascer do Sol this Saturday, the Mayor of Porto announced the name of Manuel Cordeiro, Mayor of São João Pesqueira, as chairman of the independent party.

The mayors of Anadia, Peniche, Portalegre, Porto, Redondo, São João da Pesqueira and Vila Nova da Cerveira were present at the Anadia meeting, which also included the mayors of Aguiar da Beira, Borba and Portalegre and representatives of the National Association of Independents communal movements. Isaltino Morais, President of Câmara de Oeiras and also independent, did not attend the meeting.