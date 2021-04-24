Covid-19 in Portugal: two deaths and 567 cases. There are fewer 42 inpatients coronavirus

This Friday, Portugal recorded two deaths and 567 new cases of Covid-19. In total, the country has recorded 833,964 confirmed cases and 16,959 deaths since the pandemic began. The data, which refer to the whole of Friday, were published this Saturday by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

Looking at the hospital indicators, there are fewer 42 inpatients (out of a total of 342). The number of patients admitted to the intensive care unit has not changed within 24 hours: 98 Portuguese are now hospitalized in these units.

The bulletin also includes 626 recovered patients: a total of 792,377 people have recovered from the disease since March.

The values ​​of the risk matrix that controls deflation are the same as they were this Friday, as they are only updated in the bulletins on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On Tuesday, the country moved back into the “green zone” of the headquarters. According to the latest data, the national R