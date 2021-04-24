Covid-19: GNR closes illegal party at Sintra nightclub with more than 70 people | Coronavirus

The GNR ended this Saturday with an illegal party of more than 70 people held in a nightclub in Sintra, Lisbon district, in violation of the rules to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the armed forces informed.

In a statement, the GNR made it clear that following a complaint about the work of the nightclub, the military immediately moved to the venue and confirmed that it was an illegal party.

“During the course of the operation, a police operation was launched to identify those present and stop the incident, and it was possible to identify 71 citizens who violated the general duty of house collection,” the note said.

The respective violations were also recorded in accordance with the GNR and 22 cans of hashish and five cans of methamphetamine were seized.

Authorities also identified the disco’s owner, a 33-year-old man, and the facts were referred to the Sintra court.