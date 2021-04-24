Calcium fortified juice Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2018 to 2028

Calcium fortified juice Market Outlook:

Calcium fortified products have added calcium in them. Recent studies show that people live high pressure and busy lives these days, which leaves them with no time to cook. Due to this particular factor, a hike in the demand for enriched and fortified food and beverages in the market is being witnessed, which in turn, is boosting the demand for calcium fortified juices. Consumers’ obsession with health risks backed by health benefits of calcium fortified juices has been a key reason responsible for the considerable increase in spending on these products. Customers’ non-tolerance for dairy products is further driving the demand for calcium fortified juices in the market.

Customers, these days, are moving towards healthier and wellness related products, which is leading to key market players diversifying into production and introduction of new products, such as calcium fortified juices. Calcium fortified juices have gained popularity in the fortified juice category in recent years owing to the fact that there are very limited food choices that serve as a good source of calcium, which is another major reason responsible for the increase in demand for calcium fortified juices.

Growth of Beverages Industry And Increasing health risks is driving the Calcium fortified Juices Market:

In the current market scenario, fortified juices are witnessing strong traction. Since calcium fortified juices are one of few limited sources of calcium, this particular factor is further boosting the demand for calcium fortified juices. The North America market is dominating the calcium fortified juice market and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of calcium fortified juices is expected to be the key driving factor for fuelling the demand for calcium fortified juices in European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Furthermore, increased demand for functional beverages in emerging economies, such as China and Japan, is likely to push the growth of the calcium fortified juices market over the assessment period. The rate at which the beverage industry is growing is a clear indication of consumers’ inclination towards the new trends in the market and calcium fortified juices will witness enormous growth opportunities owing to their versatile nature and health benefits.

Calcium fortified juice Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the Global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Fruits

Vegetables

Mixture of fruits and vegetables

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retailers

On the basis of flavours, the global Calcium fortified juice market has been segmented as:

Regular

Flavoured Orange Grapes Pineapple



Global Calcium fortified juice Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global calcium fortified juice market are Welch’s, Del Monte, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Co., Land O’Lakes, USA, Campbell Soup Company, USA and Citrus World, among others.

Opportunities for Calcium fortified juice Market participants:

Globally, the calcium fortified juice market is likely to witness strong growth owing to the growing consumer inclination towards calcium-fortified juices. For the global calcium-fortified juice market, the leading driver is the increase in demand for healthy foods and beverage products from fitness and diet conscious consumers. Manufacturers of calcium fortified juices are expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in developed countries due to the growing consumption of fortified juices in these regions. To meet the requirements of customers, the manufacturers of fortified juice products are focusing on the introduction of new flavours of calcium-fortified juices along with innovative packing and new product developments.

Increasing health and dietary concerns are leading to rise in demand for calcium fortified juices in the market. Manufacturers of calcium fortified juices are trying their best to capitalize on the opportunities arising owing to the advent of new products in the market. Since the calcium fortified juice market is in its growth phase, numerous other players are anticipated to enter the calcium fortified juice market in near future.

Brief Approach to Research for Calcium Fortified Juice Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavours, source, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Calcium fortified juice market by region has been segmented as: North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ The Middle East & Africa

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the Calcium fortified juice market include:

An overview of the Calcium fortified juice market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Calcium fortified juice market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Calcium fortified juice market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Calcium fortified juice market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the Calcium fortified juice market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

