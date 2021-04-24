Calcium-Fortified Food Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

Increase in the prevalence of nutrient deficiency and rising consumer health awareness have fuelled the demand for calcium-fortified foods. The continuous consumption of staple foods can lead to a deficiency of essential micronutrients, which can be altered using food fortification. Calcium-fortified foods contain an adequate concentration of calcium and are commercialized due to the prevalence of calcium and vitamin deficiencies. Leading nutritionists are prescribing calcium fortified foods over calcium supplements as they promote easy absorption. Calcium-fortified food nourishes the bones with a required concentration of calcium and other micronutrients, thereby reducing the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1528

Apart from enriching the diet of patients suffering from malnutrition, calcium-fortified foods also help patients that suffer from dairy allergies and lactose intolerance by supplying the required concentration of calcium, which is otherwise taken from dairy products. Many foods & beverages consumed on a daily basis are being fortified with calcium; for example, fruit and vegetable extracts, soy milk, cereals and other staple foods. Attributing to the increasing consumer preference for fortified foods, the demand for calcium-fortified food is anticipated to remain strong in the global market.

Enhancing Nutrition with an Enriched Regular Diet

Calcium-fortified food, as in the case of other fortified foods, is processed with as per bioavailability, i.e. the maximum level of the nutrient (in this case calcium) that can be absorbed by the human body. In line with this, calcium-fortified food manufacturers ensure that only the required amount of calcium is being fortified in the processed food. World Health Organization prescribes that the regular intake of calcium should be between 1000 mg and 1200 mg per day for an individual.

Calcium-fortified food plays a vital role in helping consumers achieve the prescribed requirement of calcium. A wide range of foodstuffs, such as dietary drinks, ready-to-serve beverages, cereals and grains, are fortified with calcium, which enables wider distribution. Calcium is a vital micronutrient that comprises about 2% the weight of the human body and is utilized and replenished every day. Calcium-fortified foods are garnering attention from consumers of all age groups and are used for infant nutrition as well as adultery supplements.

According to the World Health Organization, about 200 Mn people all over the world are currently suffering from osteoporosis. This growing prevalence of osteoporosis, among other conditions, is a key factor driving the calcium-fortified food market. Calcium-fortified foods increase bone density and reduce bone-related risk factors and attributing to these benefits, calcium-fortified foods are witnessing steady growth in consumption.

Global Calcium-Fortified Food Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global calcium-fortified food market has been segmented as,

Food Cheese Butter Yogurt Others



Processed Food Infant Formula Powdered Beverages Fruit & vegetable juices Others



On the basis of sales channel, the global calcium-fortified food market has been segmented as,

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Pharmaceuticals

E-commerce

Global Calcium-Fortified Food: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the calcium-fortified foods market include Nestlé S.A., Abbot, General Mills, Inc., Mondel?z International Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Danone, Bühler AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Arla Foods amba, Corbion NV, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG Chemische Fabrik.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1528

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Rising concerns pertaining to osteoporosis and other bone-related risks and growing awareness due to public health initiatives are paving way for the growth of the calcium-fortified food market and by creating significant opportunities for market players. In addition, there is a considerable increase in public-private partnerships, which are gaining traction among consumers as they ensure wide distribution and higher returns to manufacturers.

Global Calcium-Fortified Food Market: Regional Outlook

Calcium-fortified foods witness high demand from consumers across all regions. North America is a major region in terms of consumption of calcium-fortified foods, owing to the presence of numerous food processing industries and increasing consumer awareness regarding calcium deficiency disorders in the region. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is also a major consumer of calcium-fortified foods, owing to the rising consumer awareness, coupled with the availability of numerous calcium-fortified beverages.

In Latin America, calcium-fortified cereals are consumed in most regions due to the threat of bone-related disorders. In the Middle East & Africa region, calcium-fortified food is being consumed in all forms due to the increase in malnutrition disorders. Calcium-fortified foods are consumed on a daily basis as breakfast in Europe. In Japan, calcium-fortified food is consumed in considerable quantities due to the growing supply chain in the country. With reference to these factors, the growth of the global calcium-fortified food market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1528/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com