Calcium-Fortified Cereals Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 to 2028

Growing consumer awareness and consciousness regarding bone health has fuelled the demand for Calcium-fortified cereals. Calcium-fortified cereals are normal cereals, such as whole grains, corn flakes, oatmeal, etc., fortified with additional calcium. These high Calcium-fortified cereals make the perfect breakfast choice as they impart high energy. Calcium-fortified cereals are one of the best ways to provide high calcium content to the human body. Calcium supports healthy and strong bones and thus, these cereals help in preventing bone-related complications, such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

Calcium-fortified cereals are highly commercialized and in demand due to the growing food processing industry and growing demand from consumers. Increasing demand for instant breakfast options that serve as high calcium sources is the major contributing factor responsible for the increased sales of calcium-fortified cereals. Along with calcium, these calcium-fortified cereals also contain adequate amounts of iron and vitamins and thus, support the concept of balanced diet.

Calcium-fortified cereals are also consumed to overcome malnutrition disorders as they make a good source of all vital vitamins and minerals. As most of these Calcium-fortified cereals are free of dairy components, they help patients having dairy allergies and lactose intolerance by supplying the required concentration of calcium.

Demand for Instant Healthy Breakfast is driving market for Calcium-Fortified Cereals

Due to lifestyle changes, consumers prefer instant breakfast options that are healthier too. Calcium-fortified cereals are processed mainly to provide the adequate amount of calcium which is prescribed by the Food and Agriculture Organization. The prescribed amount of calcium intake is 1000- 1200mg per day for an individual which is mostly not taken by most individuals. Calcium-fortified cereals play an increasingly vital role in helping consumers include the prescribed amount of calcium in their daily diet. Calcium-fortified cereals are witnessing higher demand in developed countries as they can also be consumed by diabetic patients. Calcium-fortified cereals can be taken by consumers of all age groups. Owing to these factors, the Calcium-fortified cereals market is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Calcium-Fortified Cereals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Calcium-fortified cereals market has been segmented as-

Whole Grain Barley Whole Wheat Oatmeal Millet

Raisin Bran

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Calcium-fortified cereals market has been segmented as-

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty stores

Departmental stores

E-commerce

Global Calcium-fortified cereals: Key Players

Some of the major key players operating in the Calcium-fortified cereals include Nestlé S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, MOM Brands, General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Company, Weetabix Limited, Kashi Company, Cargill Incorporated, pharmex SA, Kottaram Agro Foods Pvt Ltd.

Global Calcium Fortified Cereals: A Regional Outlook

Calcium-fortified cereals have been witnessing escalating demand from consumers in all regions. The calcium-fortified cereals market is expected to witness considerable growth in North America and Asia Pacific regions due to growing consumer awareness about calcium deficiency disorders. In Latin America, Calcium-fortified cereals are consumed in most regions and thus, the market is expected to expand further over the forecast period. In Middle East & Africa, Calcium-fortified cereals are a part of people’s daily diet due to increasing cases of malnutrition disorders. Calcium-fortified cereals are consumed as breakfast and supper in Europe. Thus, all in all, the growth of the global Calcium-fortified cereals market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

