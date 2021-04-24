Calcium-fortified Bread Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook of Calcium-fortified bread:

In today’s world, food fortification has become a primary need to combat the widespread deficiency of vitamins and minerals. Several initiatives are being taken at various levels by the government and different organizations to provide proper nutrition to people. Several fortified food products are thus witnessing high demand. One such Calcium rich food product is Calcium-fortified bread. Several factors including growing bone disorders, such as osteoporosis and rheumatism, are contributing to the growth of the Calcium-fortified bread market. Calcium is one of the most crucial minerals and its proper intake is necessary to build and maintain bone strength as well as to establish proper coordination between brain and other parts of the body.

Calcium-fortified breads are rich in calcium and help people to fulfill their daily calcium intake. With growing awareness about health and wellness among people, the market for Calcium-fortified breads will witness a significant rise during the forecast years. Besides, increasing deficiency of nutrients in today’s generation is a key factor responsible for the inclination of consumers towards Calcium-fortified breads. Developed nations exhibit profitable prospects for the enterprises operating in the fortified food market whereas in emerging countries, the market is gaining traction due to the increasing awareness among the consumers about bone health and thus, calcium-fortified breads.

Fortification against Calcium deficiency:

Several organizations and food processing industries are working towards providing proper diet and nutrition to people to fight malnutrition and widespread mineral deficiencies which have an adverse health effect on people. The need for fortified food has increased the demand for cost-efficient and high calcium content calcium-fortified breads. Apart from being a cost-efficient and easily accessible diet, calcium-fortified bread is also a good source of calcium, fiber and other minerals. Calcium-fortified bread is prepared keeping in mind the concept of bioavailability i.e. based on the level of calcium that can be absorbed by the body, one can easily supplement the required concentration through calcium-fortified breads.

Calcium-fortified bread is consumed as a daily diet in most of the developed countries. Growing health awareness among consumers is the key driver for the Calcium-fortified bread market. Also, numerous health benefits of calcium, for instance, the fact that it helps in strengthening bones, proper blood coagulation, muscle contraction, etc. have made consumers to include calcium-fortified breads in their regular diet. Due to all these factors, it is anticipated that the global Calcium-fortified bread market will remain positive during the forecast period.

Calcium-fortified bread: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the Calcium-fortified bread market has been segmented as-

Wheat

Barley

Rye

Oat

Maize

others

On the basis of hydration/water, the Calcium-fortified bread market has been segmented as-

Dry dough: (50% -57% water)

Standard dough: (57% -65% water)

Wet dough: (about 65% -80% water)

On the basis of fat/richness, the Calcium-fortified bread market has been segmented as-

Lean dough: (0% – very few % fat)

Enriched dough: (less than 20% fat)

Fat dough: (more than 20% fat )

On the basis of Fermentation/leveling methods, the Calcium-fortified bread market has been segmented as-

Direct (without any form of yeast)

Yeast

Sourdough

Mixed (a mixture of yeast and sourdough)

Preferment/starter (Prepare a starter the day before and mix it in.)

Chemical Leveling (baking soda)

On the basis of color, the Calcium-fortified bread market has been segmented as-

White

Brown

On the basis of application, the Calcium-fortified bread market has been segmented as-

Bakery products

Snacks

Desserts

Soups and cutlets

Others

Calcium-fortified Bread Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Calcium-fortified bread market are Wittington Investments, Limited, Gardenia, Nestlé S.A., General Mills, Mondel?z International Inc, RFM CORPORATION, Hain Food Group Inc., Grupo Bimbo.

Calcium-fortified bread Market Opportunities:

Developed nations, such as Western Europe and North America, exhibit profitable prospects for the enterprises operating in the calcium-fortified bread market, resulting in increased market scope for Calcium-fortified breads. In emerging regions, such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the market for Calcium-fortified bread is gaining traction due to increasing health awareness among consumers.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

